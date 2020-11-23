Bob's Burgers Offered Viewers Some Tall Thanksgiving Tales: Review

In the recent episode of Bob's Burgers, Thanksgiving experiences some delays when Gene experiences some rough stomach issues and fears missing out on the big day meal. While the family, including a snappy and hilarious Gayle, waits on food to be ready, Gene experiences the trials of food poisoning in the family bathroom. Quarantined to the tile flooring, the family cares greatly for those needing to be separated from the rest of the group. Linda is loving and careful in the way she initially treats Gene's stomach troubles, unsure if food poisoning or a bug, she gives distance between him and the rest of the family as protocol. One family member who is particularly saddened by the lack of Gene at the table is Bob, who knows Gene is the one family member with a deep passion for the food-themed holiday who would appreciate the experiment in delicious ways to approach this year's meal. As Bob hopes that Gene will make it through eating some crackers and drinking some ginger ale, the other kids try their hand at distraction through stories.

The stories that are told, one a parody of Predator, one of Armageddon, and the other one of Air Force One, feature some incredibly creative and hilarious moments. One personal favorite of mine would be seeing Gayle's cat, Mr. Business in a literal business suit and that was an amazing sight to behold. The writing for this Thanksgiving Bob's Burgers episode can be credited to Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux, sisters who recently are also set to write for the upcoming Deadpool 3 film. All I can say is is that the writing and storytelling of this episode were its own and didn't rely on past Thanksgiving episodes.

For this Bob's Burgers episode, there was a script full of hilarious puns, parodies, and references on classic action films, family coming together for Gene, and some excellent parenting from Linda and Bob. Bob discovers the origin of Gene's illness and it has him facing a parenting challenge and he goes the path of connecting rather than harshly correcting. The episode reminds us of the comedic and creative power of the Belcher family, making for a memorable and fun holiday plot. Let us know in the comments if you liked this Bob's Burgers episode and why!