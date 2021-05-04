Bob's Burgers Season 11 E19: Bridges, Friendship, & Meditation: Review

In the latest episode of FOX's Bob's Burgers "Bridge Over Troubled Rudy," plant-sitting for Rudy's dad gets complicated. While the Belcher kids join Tina to meet up at Rudy's for her plant-sitting, Louise and Gene find out about an explosive bridge toy and decide when to apologize after some exchanged words. Meanwhile, Mort's explanation of his new use for meditation in his life has Linda looking to Bob to try it out. Mort attempts to teach Linda, Bob, and Teddy how to meditate with breathing exercises.

The imagery involved once Bob gets a handle on calming his mind via a vision of him riding a form of Mort that looks like the dragon out of Never Ending Story was amazing. The discussion of Louise and Rudy's friendship activities was fantastic to see, I've been waiting to see them become stronger friends. It would be even better to get a future episode involving an adventure with them and Bob, not too different from the episode of the field trip to the natural history museum.

As always the animation remains crisp and beautiful alongside the editing, with details in Bob's vision and the journey of the Belcher kids to bring the bridge toy to Rudy is fantastic. There's a great rejection of toxic masculinity with Bob accepting the benefits of meditation and not the subtle harm of an attitude like Jimmy Pesto. What is wonderfully addressed is the difficulty of acknowledging wrongdoing and saying you're sorry to a friend. This is for sure a difficult thing to do when young and it's interesting to see the dilemma Louise deals with in this episode. I respect the episode for what it included and how it was able to tell the story, although in the end, it did feel a tad rushed. A perfect exploration could come from a two-parter involving a Rudy and Louise story in the future. Let us know what you thought of this latest Bob's Burgers episode!