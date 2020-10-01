Bob's Burgers Season 11 Preview Finds Gene Itchin' for a Scratch

The second episode in season 11 of Bob's Burgers, "Worms of In-Rear-Ment", arrives this Sunday on Fox during their "Animation Domination" night at the end of every week. This episode explores how a family can be both a source of fun, but also can be a source of illness when Gene appears to have contracted worms. Yes, he has contracted pinworms. This becomes evident to his family through none other than sliding across the living room rug. Poor Linda appears to have wanted to bring the family out for the night for free to the symphony, but when is any night normal for the Belchers?

A clip of this specific episode featured below premiered during the panel discussion for Comic-Con 2020 over Zoom between the cast and creators of the show for the pandemic digital-induced sneak peek at this season back in July. Bob's Burgers appears to be having fun with the mother-son relationship that Gene and Linda have during the discussion in this clip. I'm sure audiences hope to see the hilarious back-and-forth dialogue between the duo that makes them so iconic based on past seasons.

It will be fun to see if any other Bob's Burgers characters become impacted by the round of worms making their way through the Belcher family unit. One can assume the relatability involved will be plentiful, maybe not in terms of contracting worms, but in dealing with the fall of dominoes when someone gets sick. This episode of Bob's Burgers, based on the title alone, gives me hope that the writing will show us lines that stick with us long after we watch it. And based on screenshots such as the family washing their hands in the kitchen sink, this will be a funny panic-stricken ride of an episode. Stay tuned on Fox this Sunday, October 4th, at 9 pm ET, and let us know what you're excited to see!