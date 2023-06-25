Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: animation domination, bobs burgers, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, fox, H Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, kristen schaal, Loren Bouchard

Bob's Burgers Season 13: 5 Favorite Episodes We'd Keep On Repeat

FOX's Bob's Burgers wrapped up season 13, but you can still rewatch favorites - and we've got five to recommend just from this season alone.

FOX's Bob's Burgers had a jam-packed thirteenth season full of heart, ridiculous Belcher family moments, and plenty of other moments to remember. Season 13 featured its annual holiday-themed episodes and new and returning guest voices, including Molly Shannon, Sarah Silverman, Zach Galifianakis, Megan Mullally, Stephanie Beatriz, Jenny Slate, and Will Forte. Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) truly had a wild, hilarious, and emotional time in season 13. The series was created and executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Let me know in the comments below your favorite episode from the season!

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 2 "The Reeky Lake Show"

In "The Reeky Lake Show," the family's Labor Day lake trip takes a turn when the Belchers find themselves trapped in their cabin, hiding from what lurks outside.

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 9 "Show Mama From the Grave"

In "Show Mama From the Grave," Bob takes Linda and the kids to visit his mother's grave, but finding the headstone is harder than he expected. Meanwhile, Teddy makes a grave mistake while doing repairs in the Belcher's house.

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 10 "The Plight Before Christmas"

In "The Plight Before Christmas," Bob and Linda try to attend all three kids' holiday performances at the same time.

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 20 "Radio No You Didn't"

In "Radio No You Didn't," Bob tells Linda and the kids the story behind an old, broken radio that used to belong to his grandmother Alice and the part it played in her discovery that a German spy lived in her building.

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 22 "Amelia"

In "Amelia", Louise takes a class assignment – and a few unhelpful comments by Wayne – very personally. And Bob hires a masseur-in-training to give Linda a massage for Mother's Day.

