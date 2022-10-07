Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep. 2 Review: Cabin Of Nippin' Nevins

FOX's Bob's Burgers realized every camping fear of the average person in their recent episode, "The Reeky Lake Show." The Belcher family goes on a last-minute vacation adventure to a cabin rental, but from past episodes such as "A River Runs Through Bob," nature doesn't always agree with them. This ended up becoming a truly unique take on a Belcher vacation and didn't rely on past episodes like it. Warning, some spoilers may be waiting ahead for you, so make sure to watch the episode first and then come back if you don't want anything revealed to you. Otherwise, see you on the other side of this image break…

Bob's Burgers had a lot of fun with this episode, and because of that, it invited fans in on the adventure of a family vacation based on reality. Camping and cabins aren't pristine and can often end up being just like what the Belchers went through. The comedy was fantastic as well, with my favorite portion being the sleepiness-induced vision Linda had of talking to one of the Nippin' Nevin bugs on the floating platform. The calm and collected nature Linda has in her discussion with the bug is what makes her character so amazing, and she was used so well in this episode.

As someone who often relied on the escapism of media or TV during an unfavorable camping trip, Bob and the kids getting attached to it made so much sense. It was great seeing the family gather themselves together and help stranded Linda and the threat of bugs and diarrhea. Compared to last week's episode, this one felt way more like a premiere for season 13. This episode of Bob's Burgers revealed a timeframe with it being the end of summer, and it connected some dots with the film released earlier this year.

Bob's Burgers Episode Store, Van & Burger of the Day:

"Dancing With My Shelf: Speaker Stands"

"Smash Moth"

"The You Burrata Know Burger"

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 2 “The Reeky Lake Show.” Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 FOX's Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep. 2 "The Reeky Lake Show" pulled off a truly fun Belcher vacation, bountiful with all the hilarious chaos a fan could hope for. Credits Network FOX