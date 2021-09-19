Batman: The Audio Adventures Episode 1 Available for Free from HBO Max

This weekend's Batman Day celebration brought with it all ten episodes of HBO Max and DC Comics' new Batman scripted audio drama Batman: The Audio Adventures and now listeners are getting a chance to preview it for free. Written & directed by Emmy-winner Dennis McNicholas (Saturday Night Live) with original music by Doug Bossi, the series stars Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, John Leguizamo as the Riddler, a line-up of Saturday Night Live alums & other familiar names that listeners will recognize. Don't believe us? How do Chris Parnell, Melissa Villaseñor, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, Ike Barinholtz, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Jason Sudeikis, Alan Tudyk, Heidi Gardner, Brooke Shields, Paul Scheer, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, and Ray Wise sound? Well, if that line-up isn't enough to sell you then why not check out the first episode for free below? Because thanks to the streaming service and comics company, that opportunity is waiting for you below.

In the first episode, Batman prepares to become an official GCPD consultant while Catwoman relieves sword-crazy crime lord King Scimitar of his cash. The dynamic duo confronts a mentally deteriorating Two-Face, while the Joker meets a new recruit…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batman: The Audio Adventures | Episode 1 | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUk4EZ5p2R8)

Produced in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the ten-episode Batman: The Audio Adventures brings Gotham City to lurid life in the theater of the listener' mind with a sensational pageant of technicolor villainy unlike any other on Earth. Mafioso Penguins. Thieving Catwomen. Terrorizing Riddlers. Killing Jokers. A city where some problems can only be solved by a billionaire in a bat costume. Now here's a look at the official trailer for Batman: The Audio Adventures, currently streaming on HBO Max:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batman: The Audio Adventures is Coming Soon… (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OS7rVLpT3Dg)

"Our viewers tell us that, more than any other streaming platform, they want to discuss and dissect HBO Max programming with friends and family to extend the emotional experience after finishing an episode," said Joshua Walker, Chief Strategy Officer at HBO Max. "Our fans are at the center of everything we do, so we're following their lead by increasing our investment in podcasting, building on our successful and award-winning podcast program to deliver even more engaging, thoughtful content."