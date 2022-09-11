Bob's Burgers Season 13 E01 Preview: Fischoeder Gets Theatrical

FOX'S Bob's Burgers is bringing the theatrical flair to the first episode of season 13, with Mr. Fischoeder's involvement adding a whole other layer of absurdity. During the D23 Expo's panel for the series, which was moderated by creator Loren Bouchard, a clip from the episode also debuted, showing off some rehearsal moments between the Belchers & their landlord.

Season 13 of Bob's Burgers premieres on September 25th at 9 PM EST in the Animation Domination lineup on FOX which also features The Simpson's, The Great North, and Family Guy. Season 13 episode 1 synopsis reads "Bob, Linda and the kids help Mr. Fischoeder put on a play to get his brother Felix to confess to a theft. Louise is jealous of Tina's hands."

In an interview back in May of this year regarding the Bob's Burgers series and film, Bouchard spoke on plot timelines saying, "There's a continuity to the show that we enter into carefully because it's not regular continuity. It's sort of a strange circular continuity that only makes sense, I think if it makes sense to everyone." He refers to the opening scene before each episode that witnesses the family re-opening the restaurant multiple times as the store next door changes ownership and extermination vans come and go from the block. A re-opening did occur towards the end of the film after the sinkhole debacle, prompting an added/adjusted banner to signal a return to life as it was for the Belchers.

New Season 13 Intro for Bob's Burgers includes the sinkhole! pic.twitter.com/wANP1L8Hjf — From North To Wharf (@NorthToWharf) September 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet

A video has gone around showing the sinkhole and water explosion get fixed before the end of the opening credits as a new way to introduce episodes starting in this 13th season. While nothing has been officially confirmed, it would be a likely scenario based on the details put into this series in the past and how some of what was in the film would have to make its way into the series somehow. Hints at the crack in the sidewalk were happening in the background of the 12th season of Bob's Burgers, making this all the more believable for the upcoming opening credits. Looking into some liked tweets from Bouchard, it continues to look more and more like this intro is the real deal.