Bosch: Michael Connelly Shares "Resurrection Walk" Book Club Details

In Bosch Universe news, Michael Connelly shared details on the Resurrection Walk Book Club & an online book event for members in December.

If you've been following our coverage of how things have been going with bestselling author Michael Connelly's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy, then you know that our focus extends beyond the Amazon Freevee series and any potential spinoffs (more on that below). We also like to keep an eye on how things are going in the literary universe, too (especially with the success of Netflix's recently renewed The Lincoln Lawyer). So when Connelly puts the word out there's a Resurrection Walk Book Club in play to support the November 7th release of the novel that sees "The Lincoln Lawyer's" Mickey Haller teaming up with his half-brother, retired LAPD Detective Harry Bosch to prove that a woman was wrongfully convicted of killing her husband. Once you sign up, you'll be getting your first email next week (the week of September 18th) that includes the first exclusive "behind-the-writing" video. But that's not all…

On December 5th (8 pm ET/5 pm PT), Connelly and his editor, Asya Muchnick, will host an intimate conversation about the newly-released novel via Crowdcast. Over the course of The Book Club event, the two discuss the process of writing & editing the work, how the characters developed & the plot twists, and what the future could hold. In addition, Connelly and Muchnick will take some previously submitted questions from Book Club members (with the event being recorded for members to screen later if they're unable to watch it live). Here's a look at Connelly offering more details about both the club and the conversation with Muchnick – and for more details & to sign up, make sure to head on over to the main site:

Here's a look at the tweet that went out earlier today from Connelly's official social media account, getting the word out about the book club membership and the upcoming Resurrection Walk Crowdcast:

The first email to Resurrection Walk Book Club members is going out next week with the first exclusive "behind-the-writing" video. The Book Club is free and open to anyone who wants to read the book and join. Learn more about it and join the club here: https://t.co/uXD4gEgnMF pic.twitter.com/SaasOrwFAf — Michael Connelly (@Connellybooks) September 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the teaser for Bosch: Legacy that was released earlier today – with the Amazon Freevee series set to make a two-episode return on October 20th:

Bosch: Legacy Seasons 2 & 3 & Expanding Universe

Back in May, we learned that Bosch: Legacy had been officially renewed for a third season. In addition, we also had some serious additions to the Season 2 cast, with David Denman (Mare of Easttown), Patrick Brennan (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2), Rafael Cabrera (Too Old to Die Young), Bruce Davison (X–Men), Jessica Camacho (All Rise), Guy Wilson (Angelyne), and Anthony Michael Hall (The Dead Zone) joining. During Season 2, Bosch (Welliver) and Chandler (Mimi Rogers) work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch's (Madison Lintz) law enforcement career hangs in the balance. While they hunt for Maddie, the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers' murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion. Denman is set as Kurt Dockweiler, with Brennan as David Foster, Davison as James Rafferty, Camacho as Jade Quinn, Wilson as Det. Kevin Long, and Hall as Special Agent Will Barron.

Also returning for the second season are Jamie Hector (Det. Jerry Edgar), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce), and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff).

In February, we learned that Amazon Studios and Connelly were going to be expanding the "Bosch" universe in a very big way. Of course, there's a second season of Bosch: Legacy on the way (possibly this fall). But now, fans can look also forward to spinoff series focused on Detective Jerry Edgar (with Jamie Hector finalizing a deal to reprise his role) as well as on Detective Renee Ballard, who has yet to appear in a "Bosch" television series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

