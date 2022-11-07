Braun Strowman Has Again Stuck His Large Foot In His Large Mouth

Oh, Braun Strowman. He's definitely one of the most outspoken men in pro wrestling today, but the problem is that what he says is rarely correct or even appropriate. Yes, we all remember when he yelled at Karen Jarrett (Kurt Angle's ex-wife and now Jeff Jarrett's wife) for asking him for an autograph for Angle's son and then upon learning who she was, giving her a groveling apology to not tell the WWE Hall of Famer. He also mocked independent wrestlers who were out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. But even after being released by WWE last year and then being given another chance recently, it appears Strowman hasn't evolved much and is back to using his social media to antagonize his industry mates completely unprovoked.

After defeating the gigantic Omos at this past Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on Peacock, Braun Strowman must have had the adrenaline flowing and took to his Twitter to toot his own horn and for some reason, insult smaller wrestlers who use a more acrobatic aerial style in the ring.

Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery's at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Ok, let's unpack what he's trying to say here. Number one, their match was forgettable at best. I don't think anyone is honestly giving it a perfect score, if you even value such a thing with wrestling. Two, like it or not (and I'm the first guy to say it's an overused and largely detrimental style), the "flippy" guys are at the forefront of the wrestling industry these days and they are your coworkers. Three, what's wrong with working at a grocery store or anywhere for that matter? The answer is nothing is wrong with it at all and Braun Strowman needs to use all of his great strength to pull his head out of his ass.

It didn't take long for other wrestlers to take note of his trash talking and they responded in turn. Will Ospreay had probably the wisest response, asking why Braun Strowman needed to build himself up by tearing others he works with down.

Why you so mad about making money 😂 It's dead funny that you actually done such a great job and yet you're mad at other people that do the same job as you. Relax my guy, just say you really enjoyed showing super heavyweight wrestling https://t.co/MrdzDg4RNl — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) November 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Ricochet mocked him for acting like a big shot, which was especially noted during the period he had been out of WWE.

And Chris Jericho took umbrage with Braun Strowman thinking there's something wrong with a pro wrestler (or anyone) working at a grocery store.

But it was Mustafa Ali who seemed to really want to take the piss out of Braun Strowman and de-piss him he did.

can you teach me how to get fired? https://t.co/NiYsXUkqpA — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Strowman tried mouthing off a bit more to his naysayers but ended with this gem.

Aight I'm going to sleep on the is flight. Just let me remind you I am the greatest big man there ever has been there ever is and there ever will be!!!!!!!! If you at me you prove the point. Good night to all my loyal fans and the rest welll GFYS 💋💋💋💋 monster out — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

But then, it appears someone informed him that he's currently working for a company regularly headlined by actual stars who like to do some flips, such as Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, and Braun Strowman suddenly had a big change of heart and tone.

Yo yo all my brothers and sisters in the locker room no matter where you came from. I have mad respect. We have all worked very hard to be where we are. And all are here for a reason. Take a joke iwc. Y'all come at me none stop and the second I fire back y'all melt. — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And thus ends the latest Braun Strowman saga. I think it's worth noting that he's clearly very proud of his match this past weekend, yet is anyone talking about that match now? Nope. Great wrestlers let their work speak for itself, they don't go out and throw a tantrum to distract literally all attention away from it. Maybe that's why nobody remembers a great Braun Strowman match but can cite numerous incidents like this newest one. What's your legacy going to be then?