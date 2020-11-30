Braun Strowman Out of WWE Action with Knee Injury: Report

If you were wondering why Braun Strowman suddenly attacked WWE official Adam Pearce on WWE Raw last Monday, effectively eliminating himself from contention for the WWE Championship. According to dirt sheet mogul Dave Meltzer, the reason for Strowman's behavior was to give him an in-storyline reason to take time off because he's apparently suffering from a knee injury as WWE suspended him indefinitely for the offense.

The injury story explains why Meltzer's previous rumormongering, which claimed Strowman was set to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PPV in December, turned out to be incorrect. And in terms of Strowman's character, the knee injury could prove to be a blessing in disguise.

Strowman has been switching back and forth between heel and face like he's the new Big Show recently. With his character basically treading water since his feud with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt earlier this year, there was the danger that fans could begin to lose interest in "The Monster Among Men." But absence, as the saying goes, makes the heart grow stronger. By giving Strowman some time off, WWE can bring him back later with a sort of fresh start.

As to what that fresh start could be, it depends on how long Strowman is out of action. If the recovery time is short, Strowman could be re-inserted into a program with Drew McIntyre. He could also make a return at the Royal Rumble in January. And if the recovery time is longer than that, there's even the possibility Strowman could make his big return in front of fans. With all of the face and heel turns Strowman has had since WWE last had an audience, how will they even know whether to cheer or boo?