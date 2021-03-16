Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon Set for WWE Fastlane

WWE spent most of Monday's edition of WWE Raw booking April's WrestleMania PPV close to the last minute, but that didn't mean the company didn't save a little time to book this weekend's WWE Fastlane PPV at the absolute last minute. One match added to WWE Fastlane tonight is Bruan Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

McMahon has been messing with Strowman for weeks, and things came to a head last week when McMahon cut a promo on Strowman filled with insults about Strowman's intelligence. This week on WWE Raw, Strowman said he's been bullied by people like Shane his entire life (what?) and challenged McMahon to a match. After calling Strowman stupid some more, McMahon accepted.

But when it came time for the match, Shane first attempted to challenge Strowman to a game of hopscotch to help teach Strowman how to count. Then Shane took a camera from a cameraman and used it to gain the advantage on tTrowman. he beat Strowman back and onto the announce table and then hit an elbow drop off the top ropes. Shane then dumped two buckets of green slime on Strowman in what appears to be some kind of Nickelodeon crossover. Maybe Strowman is going to appear in the iCarly reboot?

In any case, it's really strange that WWE is booking Braun Strowman as the underdog in this match, and McMahon, who is like 60 years old and a quarter the size of Strowman, as his bully. But on a primal level, seeing Braun Strowman finally get his hands on Shane McMahon after McMahon has called him a dummy all these times will bring a certain level of catharsis.

WWE made the match official for WWE Fastlane, so tune in this Sunday to the WWE Network or Peacock (or both if you have two TVs and want to be fancy) for that.