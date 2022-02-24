Bryan Danielson Accepts Match with Jon Moxley for AEW Revolution

The card for the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV has just become even more stacked, as Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson is now on the card. Danielson accepted Moxley's challenge following the main event of AEW Dynamite, where Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia. 2Point0 attacked Danielson after the match, promoting Moxley to make the save. After fending off the attackers, Danielson revealed he will face Moxley at AEW Revolution, as Moxley requested. And The Chadster is incredibly cheesed off about it.

The story has unfolded over the course of several weeks, since Moxley returned to AEW from a stint in rehab. Danielson began watching Moxley from afar and later approached him, offering to team up and form a stable that could both control AEW and mentor the company's up-and-coming stars. Moxley later said he'd consider the offer, but not until bleeding with Danielson in a match. Danielson accepted that condition this week. Auughh man! This is so unfair!

And we have an answer! It's gonna be @JonMoxley vs. @BryanDanielson LIVE at the #AEWRevolution PPV on Sunday March 6! What an incredible night of action here at #AEWDynamite from Bridgeport, CT! pic.twitter.com/4u3BAATH7W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

Personally, The Chadster finds it incredibly disrespectful that people are acting like this one storyline is more exciting than every storyline in WWE put together. Do people not realize how exciting it will be to once again see Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns? It gets more exciting every time! And Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair? WWE is finally getting to do the storyline the fans messed up by turning Becky Lynch babyface a few years back. And what about the most exciting story of all in WWE, the saga of the 24/7 Championship?! It's so disrespectful to disregard these things and be interested in Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley instead, essentially stabbing Vince McMahon in the back despite everything he's ever done for the wrestling business.

