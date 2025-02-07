Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy/Angel, NFL Honors, Yellowjackets & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: NFL Honors, Buffy/Angel, Ted Lasso, Cobra Kai, Yellowjackets, "Always Sunny," One Piece, David Tennant & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? TBS's AEW Dynamite, Apple TV+'s Star City, FOX's NFL Honors, Shudder's The Creep Tapes, FOX's Hell's Kitchen, Magic: The Gathering, FOX's Crime Scene Kitchen, Disney+'s Vision, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, NBC's SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Adult Swim's Oh My God… Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Netflix's One Piece, BAFTAs & David Tennant, Peacock's The 'Burbs, Big Finish & Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, February 7, 2025:

AEW Dynamite Ruined the Royal Rumble Afterglow for True WWE Fans

Star City: Anna Maxwell Martin Joins "For All Mankind" Spinoff Series

NFL Honors Viewing Guide: Nominees, When/Where to Watch & More

The Creep Tapes Has Been Renewed For a Second Season by Shudder

Hell's Kitchen Season 23 Review: "Ketchup" Before Thursday's Finale

Magic: The Gathering: Hasbro, Legendary Announce Live-Action Universe

Crime Scene Kitchen: Catching Up on Culinary Competition's Season 2

Vision: Ruaridh Mollica Reportedly Joins Paul Bettany-Starring Series

Mayor of Kingstown S04: Edie Falco, Lennie James, Laura Benanti Cast

Buffy: David Boreanaz Comments on Sarah Michelle Gellar's Return Post

Ted Lasso Season 4: Roy or Jamie? Temple Knows Who Keeley Would Choose

SNL50: The Anniversary Special: Pedro Pascal, Kim Kardashian & More

Oh My God… Yes! Trailer: New Adult Swim Series Set for March Debut

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Teaser Crane-Kicks Us Right in "The Feels"

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

Yellowjackets S03 Clip: Misty & Whiskey Don't Mix; Ricci on Season 3

Always Sunny Season 17/Abbott Elementary Crossover May "Surprise" Fans

One Piece Season 2: Mackenyu Has Nothing But Love for Chopper

Star City: Rhys Ifans to Lead AppleTV+'s "For All Mankind" Spinoff

BAFTAs: David Tennant on Being Asked Back to Host, What He's Learned

The 'Burbs: Whitehall, Pell, Duffy, Poksch & Talwalkar Join Series

Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Is Wanted "Dead or Alive"

Andor, Invincible, Reacher, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

