Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy, Good Omens 3, James Gunn/Marvel Studios: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Countdown, King of the Hill, Alien: Earth, Buffy, Good Omens 3, James Gunn/Marvel Studios, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Prime Video's Countdown, HBO Max's The Pitt, Prime Video's Carrie, Hulu's King of the Hill, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Netflix's Black Mirror, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Netflix's WWE Raw, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, AEW/Jon Moxley, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, James Gunn: DC Studio/Marvel Studios, Paramount+ with Showtime's Twin Peaks, HBO's The Penguin, NBC's Friends, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Countdown, The Pitt, Carrie, King of the Hill, Alien: Earth, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, AEW/Jon Moxley, Good Omens 3, James Gunn/Marvel Studios, Twin Peaks, Friends, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 17, 2025:

Star Trek: SNW Showrunners on Post-Series Future, TOS Possibilities

Countdown Teaser: Meet Jessica Camacho's Special Agent Amber Oliveras

The Pitt Season 2 Begins Production; Noah Wyle Series Returns Jan 2026

Carrie: Mike Flanagan Announces Filming Start on Stephen King Adapt

King of the Hill Season 14 Official Poster: The King Is Back

The Librarians: The Next Chapter E05: "And the Memory Crystal" Preview

Black Mirror: Cristin Milioti Reflects on "USS Callister," 2025 Sequel

Alien: Earth Key Art Poster Sees Our Planet Going Through Some Changes

WWE Raw Tonight: Asuka Returns; The Final Nail in AEW's Coffin?

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Getting Back into Slayer Training Mode?

AEW Crew Member Sues Jon Moxley, AEW Over Alleged Assault

Good Omens 3: Michael Sheen Not Sure If or When Finale Will Stream

James Gunn on What DC Studios Learned From Marvel Studios Rollback

Twin Peaks: Kyle MacLachlan on How David Lynch Influenced Agent Cooper

The Penguin: Cristin Milioti Reflects on Sofia's Revenge Journey

Friends: LeBlanc's Joey Influenced by "Blossom" Character: Lawrence

King of the Hill, High Potential, Rick and Morty: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!