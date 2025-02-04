Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy Returns, The Sandman, The Last of Us & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, DC Studios, The Last of Us, Canada/Trump, Cobra Kai, The Sandman & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Sakamoto Days, NFL Super Bowl LIX, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Netflix's WWE Raw, Canada/Trump Tariffs, ABC's The Rookie, DC Studios' Blue Beetle, Hulu/Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Crunchyroll's Zenshu, James Gunn/DC Studios, WWE EVOLVE, HBO's The Last of Us, Max's The Head, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, TV Productions/Trump Tariffs, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Crunchyroll's Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, Netflix's The Sandman, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Super Bowl LIX, Mayfair Witches, The Rookie, Blue Beetle, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, James Gunn/DC Studios, The Last of Us, Yellowjackets, TV Productions/Trump Tariffs, Cobra Kai, The Sandman, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, February 4, 2025:

Sakamoto Days S01E04 "Hard-Boiled" Review: Amusement Park Trouble

NFL: Goodell Shuts Down Chiefs/Refs Conspiracy: "Ridiculous Theory"

Mayfair Witches: Richards on "Immortal Universe" Expansion, Crossovers

WWE Raw Preview: What's Next After Best Royal Rumble Ever?

U.S./Canada Tariffs Delayed "At Least 30 Days"; Trudeau/Trump Talk

The Rookie S07E07 "The Mickey" Overview: Celina's Final Rookie Day

Blue Beetle Animated Series Eyed for 2026 Premiere: Xolo Maridueña

Buffy Sequel Series with Sarah Michelle Gellar Nears Hulu Pilot Order

Zenshu Eps. 4 & 5: Animator's Isekai Journey Gets Even More Personal

DC Studios Doesn't Need Finished Scripts to Green Light Season 2: Gunn

WWE EVOLVE Launching in March to Stream on Tubi Against AEW Dynamite

The Last of Us Season 2 Image Gallery: Joel, Ellie, Abby, Dina & More

The Head Composer on Maintaining Dark Themes in Season 3 & More

The Last of Us: Mazin, Druckmann See Story Extending "Past a Season 3"

The Acolyte Writer Jen Richards on Headland, Cancellation & More

Yellowjackets Season 3 Key Art Offers Delicious Valentine's Day Twist

TV Turmoil: Trump Tariffs Threat to Red & Blue States' Productions

Cobra Kai Never Dies: Final Season 6 Part 3 Trailer, Images Released

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Tickets On Sale Now for Feb 10th Only

The Sandman Showrunner's Original 2022 Plans for Neil Gaiman Adapt

Chappell Roan, Community, Beyoncé, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!