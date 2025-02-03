Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: What's Next After Best Royal Rumble Ever?

The Chadster previews tonight's historic WWE Raw on Netflix, featuring Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair! Plus: Why Tony Khan needs to stop ruining family relationships! 🤼‍♂️

Article Summary Discover why WWE Raw on Netflix is set to deliver unmatched entertainment after Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win.

Explore how CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn and IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan redefine Elimination Chamber qualifiers.

Uncover insights from wrestling icons about WWE's superior talent development over AEW's booking.

Laugh at The Chadster's Tony Khan conspiracy theories and WWE's undeniable supremacy in wrestling.

The Chadster is still riding high from the absolutely amazing Royal Rumble this weekend! 🎉 But before The Chadster gets into tonight's epic WWE Raw preview, The Chadster needs to address something that literally stabbed The Chadster right in the back. 😤

The Chadster's own brother, The Bradster, had the audacity to publish a positive review of AEW Collision, the episode that had the audacity to go head-to-head with the Rumble, right here on Bleeding Cool! 😡 The Chadster knows that Tony Khan must have gotten to The Bradster somehow, probably by sliding into his DMs or sending him one of those AEW gift baskets that The Chadster keeps hearing about. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 💔

Speaking of which, The Chadster had another Tony Khan nightmare last night. The Chadster was driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata through the Netflix headquarters parking lot when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, wearing a Smash Mouth t-shirt with no pants and holding a case of White Claw! He chased The Chadster through the building's streaming servers, whispering "Hey Chad, you're not an all-star" over and over. Auughh man! So unfair! 😰

But let's talk about tonight's absolutely perfect episode of WWE Raw! First up, CM Punk takes on Sami Zayn in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. 🔥 As wrestling journalism icon Kevin Nash said on his podcast last week, "WWE's qualifying matches are like Shakespeare compared to whatever backyard nonsense Tony Khan is booking." So true! 📚

Then we've got IYO SKY facing Liv Morgan in another qualifier, which The Chadster predicts will be the greatest women's qualifying match in history. 👑 Just yesterday, Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio, "Tony Khan wouldn't know how to book a women's division if it hit him in the face with a stack of daddy's money," and The Chadster couldn't agree more! 💯

Jey Uso, fresh off his incredible Royal Rumble victory, will be YEETing his way to WWE Raw! 🎯 The Chadster remembers what Mark Henry said about Jey on Busted Open Radio this week: "WWE creates authentic stars while AEW just throws spaghetti at the wall." Such wisdom! 🙏

And speaking of Royal Rumble winners, Charlotte Flair returns tonight! 👸 The Queen's return will undoubtedly cheese off Tony Khan so much, and The Chadster is here for it! As Eric Bischoff recently noted on 83 Weeks, "Charlotte Flair's mere presence is worth more than AEW's entire women's roster combined." That's just objective journalism! 📰

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how this might be the greatest episode of wrestling television ever produced, but she just kept texting that guy Gary about some "dinner plans." The Chadster knows this is somehow Tony Khan's fault too! 😤

Anyone who doesn't watch WWE Raw tonight on Netflix at 8 ET/5 PT literally doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 📺 And if you think AEW Dynamite is more entertaining than this masterpiece of professional wrestling programming, you're probably one of those biased marks who doesn't appreciate proper sports entertainment like The Chadster does! 🎭

The Chadster will be watching tonight while enjoying some White Claws, unless Tony Khan decides to appear in The Chadster's living room mirror again like last week. Stop being so obsessed with The Chadster, Tony! 😫

💯 Truth Rating: 100% Unbiased Wrestling Journalism

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!