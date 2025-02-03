Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Chappell Roan, Community, Beyoncé, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Grammys (Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé), Night Court, Agatha All Along, Community, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Grammys (Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé & More), Dunkin Donuts & Ben Affleck, Adult Swim's Common Side Effects, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, CBS's Fire Country, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, CBS's Matlock, Crunchyroll's The Apothecary Diaries, TBS's AEW Collision, NBC's Night Court, NBC's SNL, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Peacock's Community: The Movie, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, February 3, 2025:

Grammys: Lady Gaga Makes It Clear: "Trans People Are Not Invisible"

Dunkin Donuts & Ben Affleck Recruit New DunKings for Super Bowl LIX Ad

Grammys: Chappell Roan to Industry: "We Got You – But Do You Got Us?"

Taylor Swift Presents Beyoncé with Grammys Gold for "Cowboy Carter"

Common Side Effects Premiere: Get to Know Adult Swim's New Series

67th Grammys Red Carpet Looks: Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan & More!

The 67th Grammys Viewing Guide: Nominees, Performers/Presenters & More

Mayfair Witches: Jen Richards on Anne Rice, Daddario/Hamlin & More

Fire Country Season 3 E11 "Fare Thee Well" Preview: Fireworks Disaster

Daredevil: Born Again Merch Offers New Looks at Disney+ Series

Matlock S01E10: "Crash Helmets On" Preview: Matty & Sarah Undercover

The Apothecary Diaries S02E03 "Corpse Fungus" Was Sad Watch: Review

AEW Collision Delivers Wrestling Excellence Against WWE Royal Rumble

Night Court: Season 3 Episode 8 Preview: Dan Deals with a Bad Review

SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert Trailer: Peacock Previews Live Event

Agatha All Along: Patti LuPone's Season 2 Update Not Too Promising

Community Star Alison Brie on Film Happening: "I Maintain an Optimism"

Doctor Who: A Celebration of Sarah Jane Smith, Our MVP Companion

