Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 7th, 2025:

Stranger Things 5 Opening 5 Minutes Preview Early Will/Vecna Encounter

Comcast Eyes Bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Studios, Streaming: Report

CIA Showrunner Departs CBS's Tom Ellis-Starrer; Production Paused

SNL Star Chloe Fineman Joins Nikki Glaser, Sombr for On-Stage Promos

Smiling Friends S03E05 "Pim and Charlie Save Mother Nature" Sneak Peek

Mayfair Witches Welcomes James Frain, Eliza Scanlen to Season 3 Cast

Monster: Sarah Paulson In Talks to Portray Aileen Wuornos (Report)

Report: WWE Terminates Ridge Holland Early in Response to Tweet

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04 Sneak Peek: Is Guy Having Doubts?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Trailer, Key Art Released

AEW Dynamite Delivers Exceptional Wrestling, Storytelling in Houston

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Set for 2026: Teaser, Images Released

Lanterns Debuting "Early 2026" According to WBD Shareholder Letter

Tracker Season 3: CBS Drops S03E04: "No Man's Land" Sneak Peeks

Colbert Imagines Taylor Swift Response to "Sad Wannabe Swiftie" Trump

Doctor Who: "Racist" Sea Devils Out, Homo Aqua In: Russell T. Davies

One Piece, Stranger Things 5, Buffy, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Our Updated Season 2 Ep. 4 Preview

Ghosts: Here's Our S05E04: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" Preview

Matlock Season 2: Check Out Our Updated S02E05: "Mousetrap" Preview

Elsbeth Season 3: Here's What's Ahead with S03E05: "Poetic Justice"

Wicked: One Wonderful Night Works Its Magic TONIGHT! Our Preview

The Vampire Lestat: Niecy Nash-Betts on Becoming IWTV "Obsessed"

