Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stranger Things 5, SNL, Smiling Friends, Lanterns, Doctor Who, Matlock, Elsbeth, The Vampire Lestat, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 7th, 2025:
Stranger Things 5 Opening 5 Minutes Preview Early Will/Vecna Encounter
Comcast Eyes Bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Studios, Streaming: Report
CIA Showrunner Departs CBS's Tom Ellis-Starrer; Production Paused
SNL Star Chloe Fineman Joins Nikki Glaser, Sombr for On-Stage Promos
Smiling Friends S03E05 "Pim and Charlie Save Mother Nature" Sneak Peek
Mayfair Witches Welcomes James Frain, Eliza Scanlen to Season 3 Cast
Monster: Sarah Paulson In Talks to Portray Aileen Wuornos (Report)
Report: WWE Terminates Ridge Holland Early in Response to Tweet
Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04 Sneak Peek: Is Guy Having Doubts?
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Trailer, Key Art Released
AEW Dynamite Delivers Exceptional Wrestling, Storytelling in Houston
Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Set for 2026: Teaser, Images Released
Lanterns Debuting "Early 2026" According to WBD Shareholder Letter
Tracker Season 3: CBS Drops S03E04: "No Man's Land" Sneak Peeks
Colbert Imagines Taylor Swift Response to "Sad Wannabe Swiftie" Trump
Doctor Who: "Racist" Sea Devils Out, Homo Aqua In: Russell T. Davies
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Our Updated Season 2 Ep. 4 Preview
Ghosts: Here's Our S05E04: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" Preview
Matlock Season 2: Check Out Our Updated S02E05: "Mousetrap" Preview
Elsbeth Season 3: Here's What's Ahead with S03E05: "Poetic Justice"
Wicked: One Wonderful Night Works Its Magic TONIGHT! Our Preview
The Vampire Lestat: Niecy Nash-Betts on Becoming IWTV "Obsessed"
