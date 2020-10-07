Buffy the Vampire Slayer Props Help Boost Alyson Hannigan's Halloween

For many across the country, Halloween becomes the Christmas for the dark and the macabre. While many pour hundreds and some pour thousands into their decorations, all Alyson Hannigan had to do is star in Buffy: The Vampire Slayer. It turned out the actress who played the once shy and awkward teenager-turned-most-powerful-witch-in-the-cosmos in Willow Rosenberg, kept quite a few props during the television show's entire seven-season run on WB and UPN. The host of Food Network's Outrageous Pumpkins called into EW Live on SiriusXM to talk about one of the perks of being on Buffy for its entire duration.

"I got a lot of stuff from Buffy," Hannigan revealed. "I have a lot of the graveyard stuff. So that is a lot of my Halloween decorations. I have a lot of Buffy props that help decorate our house for Halloween, which is very cool because our graveyard is real spooky. It's pretty awesome." Among the décor in front of her home is the graveyard props. "We've got all the tombstones that were on our little fake Buffy graveyard," she continued. "It's fun. It's really nice." Some of the props haven't kept well after 17 years since the show aired its final episode in 2003. "I have to say, some of it is getting real old," Hannigan admitted. "They gave me the skeletons that they would actually have in the Master's lair and stuff, and they look really authentic. But boy, are they crumbly now. We have to be super, super careful about bringing them out. They're over 20 years old now!"

As far as the actress's actual memory of Halloween-themed episodes, the only one she's held on was the season two episode where the Scooby gang takes on the personas of their costumes. "That one I do remember," she recalled. "That is the only one I still truly have memories on, probably because it was very early in the filming process, and everything in the later seasons just kind of blends into one kind of montage memory." The star attributed the haziness to how every episode felt like "Halloween". Hannigan's role of Willow also marked one of a few watershed moments in pop culture with the character coming out on a prime time network series, which was huge considering the era of the late 90s/early 2000s where LGBTQ representation was scant at best.