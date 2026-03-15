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Buffy the Vampire Slayer Shocker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Rooster Fighter, Svengoolie, Al Snow/OVW, Scrubs, Strange New Worlds, and more!

Article Summary Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans shocked by news that Hulu pilot isn't moving forward.

Rooster Fighter premieres on Adult Swim, while Svengoolie spotlights "Friday the 13th."

Scrubs star Zach Braff addresses wild AI rumor; Star Trek: Strange New Worlds reveals S04 updates.

AEW, Doctor Who, The Mandalorian, and TV industry headlines keep the drama coming.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Rooster Fighter, Svengoolie, AEW Collision, Al Snow/OVW, Katee Sackhoff/Bo-Katan, FCC/Trump, Scrubs, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 15th, 2026:

SNL Season 51 Set to Return April 4th with Jack Black, Jack White

SNL Cold Open: Trump Talks Epstein Files/Iran, Hegseth Goes Dudebro

Buffy: Ryan K. Armstrong Offers Look at Her "New Sunnydale" Slayer

Rooster Fighter Lets the Feathers Fly TONIGHT on Adult Swim: Preview

Buffy Reaction: Hulu, Joss Whedon, That "Last 20 Seconds" Rumor & More

House of Svengoolie Gets Lucky with "Friday the 13th" TONIGHT!

AEW Collision Preview: Twas The Night Before Revolution

Al Snow Speaks After Scary Medical Incident Involving OVW Referee

The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff Says Bo-Katan's Not Going Anywhere

FCC to Broadcasters: Trump TV or Else; Why FOX "News" Should Worry

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms Hulu Pilot Not Moving Forward

Doctor Who, Crystal Lake & Daredevil: Born Again: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Scrubs: Zach Braff Debunks Dating AI Chatbot: Rumor Tied to Series

Strange New Worlds: Myers on S04 Release Date, More "Classic Trek"

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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