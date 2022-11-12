Can Lower Decks & DS9 Stars Guess Real/Fake Star Trek Episode Titles?

Trivia games are always fun when it comes to asking the cast and crew of Star Trek, given the plethora of knowledge out there. The Star Trek on Paramount Plus Twitter asked a variety of cast members from Lower Decks and Deep Space Nine whether the titles presented are real or fake called The Trouble with Titles: Real or Fake? The Lower Deck participants are Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Noël Wells (Ensign D'Vana Tendi), creator Mike McMahan, Fred Tatasciore (Lt. Shaxs), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Paul F. Tompkins (Dr. Migleemo), Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner). On the DS9 side, there's Armin Shimerman (Quark) and Nana Visitor (Major/Colonel Kira Nerys).

When the clip begins, Lewis harbors severe doubts before going to the first title, "To Beam or Not to Beam." Not that this is a balanced contest, but not everyone guesses. Wells begins, "It feels like it would be real, but because of that, I would say it's fake." McMahan bases his guess of "fake" on the misuse of transporter lingo. Tatasciore listed his preference to "beam" because he's tired of traffic. Quaid, Tompkins, and Lewis guess it's fake. Shimerman notes the obvious Shakespearean reference. Everyone who guessed is right.

The second title is "The Squire of Gothos." Lewis, McMahan, and Quaid are real. Newsome, the lone dissenter, is wrong. The third is "The Good, the Bad, and the Quarky," which Visitor and Tompkins believe to be fake. McMahan, Newsome, and Tompkins say sounds like it could be a DS9 episode. Everyone is correct about it being fake. Fourth is "12 Angry Klingons," which Quaid doubt is a real episode. Wells thinks it should be an episode, while Tatasciore asks, "When are there not 12 angry Klingons?" McMahan thinks it would make a wonderful idea for a future Lower Decks episode. Lewis and Tompkins also believe the title to be fake everyone is correct. For more titles, you can check out the video below.

We made up fake Star Trek episode titles and asked the cast of #StarTrekLowerDecks if they could spot them. Can you guess them all?? pic.twitter.com/Pnj1mQCor6 — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) November 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet