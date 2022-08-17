Celebrate Mike Judge History As Beavis and Butt-Head Returns

Recently, my Beavis and Butt-Head collectible coverage has increased due to the new film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. The film was the first time that we have seen the duo in many years, and the second time they've gotten an animated feature. Now, there is a lot more to celebrate. The series has returned for a full episodic run at Paramount Plus under the title Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head. To usher in the new series, let's take a look back at some production cels from the original. Today's feature shows the many different expressions of Butt-Head, who may have the most expressive gums in all of cartoon history. The lot includes this cel sequence as well as the animation drawings featuring the iconic slacker's expressions.

It's all Butthead all the time in this wild sequence of five original hand-painted 12 field production cels! The cels have been taped together (with removable blue tape) to a single print background of the boy's couch. Image sizes average 2.75" x 6". With the cels are three animation drawings, including one cel match and two others, for a whopping seven of the Many Moods of Butthead! In all, there are five cels and three drawings. The overall condition is Very Good with minor handling and edge wear.

Celebrate the revival of Beavis and Butt-Head by heading over to Heritage Auctions today and bid for this production cel sequence and animation drawings group. Best of luck to everyone checking this out and bidding!

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.