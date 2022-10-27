Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 3 "Meowy's Whereabouts" Dreams Big: Review

This week's episode of Chainsaw Man, "Meowy's Whereabouts, " tells a story of betrayal and shows the importance of pets, boobs, and dreams. Another episode that shows just how much this manga was made to be an anime. Packed with action and moments that made our eyes as big as saucers. Betrayal is a prevalent occurrence making us wonder if Denji just attracts bad luck or may be born with it. That said, another fantastic episode; it seems they got the perfect math of blood and guts, action, heartbreak, and funny to make the best recipe for anime episodes.

After Power's last outburst killing the devil in the last episode, both she and Denji get in trouble for attracting so much attention. Makima makes it clear they are now to work together and do their best to get along, and Denji must keep her in check… or else… well, we have heard Makima's words about what would happen if this rag-tag team of misfits does not work out. I wonder if the same extends to Aki and his cranky butt. I cannot wait to see what got him so riled up being an angry boi.

Anyway, I think the little exchange between Makima and Aki might be a little hint into what we are seeing—Aki expresses his dislike and disdain toward Denji and his disgust that Denji would befriend a devil if he could. Once again, Makima's eyes make me feel there is a lot she is hiding as she mentions he is promising and explains to Aki what makes some devils so scary while others are not. There seems to be something Makima is hiding about the identity that Denji transforms into. Or is it about how Pochita so willingly gave its life for Denji, becoming his heart? I wonder what it is she is hiding, we already know Power and Denji are being trained for something, and she has been advised not to get close to them.

Denji, though, risks it all for Power after she makes a deal with him: she will let him cop a feel if he helps her rescue her kitty. Once again, Denji falls into a ditch of betrayal, and Power offers him to the bat devil in exchange for her kitty. Well, she was the dummy this time and gets swallowed along with her cat. Power's final words of understanding how Denji felt for Pochita and the power of dreams and possibly getting to touch boobies for the first time is enough for him to bring back Chainsaw Man, and what an exciting and bloody scene it was to see him in action. It was fantastic, and I cannot wait to see more. Is this what Makima referred to when mentioning there is more power in the unknown? It makes me even more curious.

I am very excited to see where things will be going: will Power make it back? Will Aki finally gain at least a seed of respect for Denji? I might be biased about pets and the deep love one feels for them, so it makes the story much more relatable. You know, John Wick-style, just with Devils and animated pretty badass. Chainsaw Man has been an incredibly fun ride with only 3 episodes, I can only imagine it will only get crazier from here.

