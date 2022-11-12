Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 5 "Gun Devil" Review: Meet The Gang of Rooks

Yet another great episode of Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll, with "Gun Devil" joining the repertoire this season so far. A bit more toned down on gore and action, but it gave us all the story we needed and then some. I am loving how the pace has been chugging along as well as the little cuts of flashbacks here and there that give us a better insight into some characters. I do not think I will get tired of repeating this, but Chainsaw Man was made to be an anime, it just flows, and it has become a wonderful combo of gritty, gory, dark humor, action, heart-tugging, and just fun.

Well, Denji finally got to squeeze some boobies, and what an underwhelming boob-touching session it was. Denji seemed so heartbroken after that. I can only imagine after so much build-up in his mind, it must have felt flat from expectations… not that they were flat, though, clearly judging from the pads, there was some "false advertisement." I love how the mood completely changed and how he could not even sleep from disappointment. Now that I think about it, this was the first instance of sexual goods in exchange for favors.

The second instance comes with Makima, who catches on too quickly about there being something about Denji. Makima and more boobs… does it count as harassment if she is promising to make his wishes come true in exchange for the Gun Devil? And also, before we go on to discuss this new entity, can we also talk about what she is doing to Denji? Just like she told Aki about the fear of the unknown and what that does to Devils, it seems as if she is following the same principle to build up Denji's confidence while keeping him obscure on scary details.

Anyway, the Gun devil, you ask? Well, it is a devil that made a very quick appearance many years back and was linked to millions of deaths in a span of minutes. The threads are starting to connect as we get a peek into Aki's past and a taste of why he is how he is. Or basically who he is. Turns out his family was one of the casualties that day the Gun Devil made an appearance. I like that we are finally seeing glimpses of Aki's past and what brought him to become a hunter. We also learn that the Gun Devil's fragments are attracted to one another, and it is used to search for it, while other devils use those fragments to become more powerful.

The best part was finally getting to meet Aki's team: Power, Denji, Himeno, a long-time friend; Kobeny, a shy girl; and Arai, a hard-headed rook. This was yet another instance of sexy goods in exchange for work: Himeno promises to kiss whoever gets the devil hiding in the hotel. We then get more snippets of Aki's past when he met Himeno, becoming her 5th partner, and she asked him to not die on her. While not romantic their relationship seems to be intimate as if they know a lot about each other. Himeno even berated Denji when he implied he would kill the Gun Devil for Makima in front of Aki.

Well, Denji and Arai forge ahead with Himeno's kiss as their motivation, but a walking head devil thing appears, and while Power was immediately done with it, it is Himeno's powers we learn of. She has a contract with the ghost devil, and we see the level of strength it lends when she is able to choke Power without sweating. The most powerful thing about this show is how it manages to continue a steady increase in tension constantly and successfully, even after making us laugh. I am looking forward to seeing how the team will manage to leave the hotel alive. Also, can we talk about how cool it is that Aki and I share birthdays? Happy Birthday, Aki! Cheers to Scorpio season! And cheers to Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man for yet another impressive chapter.

Chainsaw Man Season 1 Episode 5 "Gun Devil" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10