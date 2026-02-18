Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Colbert/CBS, Hannah Montana & Smiling Friends: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yellowjackets, Jared Padalecki, Colbert & CBS, Hannah Montana, Smiling Friends, Rick and Morty, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
Colbert Responds to CBS; Treats Network's Statement Like Dog Poop
Always Sunny Season 18: The Gang's Heads "Weirder Than Ever": Mac
Yellowjackets: St. James & Hill Wrap Season 4 Writers' Room Run
Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Checks In, Offers Quick Health Update
CBS Offered Colbert "Legal Guidance," Says It Didn't Pull Interview
Scooby-Doo: Live-Action Netflix Series Casts Mckenna Grace as Daphne
Colbert Calling Out FCC, Pulled Talarico Interview Scoring on YouTube
The Rookie Season 8: S08E09 "Fun and Games" Overview Released
Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Set for Disney+ on March 24th
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18: Olson's in Sweet Dee Mode
WWE 2K26 Reveals More Details About Creations & Universe Mode
Devil May Cry Season 2 Poster: Studio Mir Offers New Look at Dante
Netflix Dives Into MMA This May with Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano
WWE Raw Review: What's in the Box?!
Netflix Grants 7-Day Waiver for Paramount/Warner Bros Talks: Details
Colbert Defies CBS, Reveals Network Pulled Interview Over FCC Fears
Smiling Friends Creators Could See Wrapping Up Series with Season 5
Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Feels "Like a Lost Season": Showrunner
Rick and Morty: President Curtis Star Keith David's Promising Update
Best Medicine S01E07 Preview: "There Might Be Blood" (That's Not Good)
Will Trent Season 4: Here's Our Updated S04E07: "CALL PAUL" Preview
Reggie Dinkins Stars Way & Hall Talk Family Atmosphere, Authenticity
Doctor Who, John Oliver/AEW/ICE, Supergirl & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Star Trek: Nemesis Writer Logan Denies Killing Data in Final TNG Film
Scrubs Stars Braff, Faison & Chalke Reflect on First Scene Together
Reggie Dinkins: Alexander & Moynihan on 30 Rock Team, Morgan & More
