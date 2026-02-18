Colbert/CBS, Hannah Montana & Smiling Friends: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Article Summary Colbert and CBS clash as the network offers legal aid but denies pulling a recent controversial interview

Hannah Montana marks its 20th anniversary with a Disney+ special airing March 24th for longtime fans

Smiling Friends creators hint the series could wrap up with a fifth season, stirring fan speculation

Catch up on the latest buzz with highlights from Yellowjackets, Rick and Morty, and Always Sunny

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, Yellowjackets, Jared Padalecki, Colbert/CBS, Scooby-Doo, The Rookie, Hannah Montana, Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano, Smiling Friends, Rick and Morty, Will Trent, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, February 18th, 2026:

Colbert Responds to CBS; Treats Network's Statement Like Dog Poop

Always Sunny Season 18: The Gang's Heads "Weirder Than Ever": Mac

Yellowjackets: St. James & Hill Wrap Season 4 Writers' Room Run

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Checks In, Offers Quick Health Update

CBS Offered Colbert "Legal Guidance," Says It Didn't Pull Interview

Scooby-Doo: Live-Action Netflix Series Casts Mckenna Grace as Daphne

Colbert Calling Out FCC, Pulled Talarico Interview Scoring on YouTube

The Rookie Season 8: S08E09 "Fun and Games" Overview Released

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Set for Disney+ on March 24th

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18: Olson's in Sweet Dee Mode

WWE 2K26 Reveals More Details About Creations & Universe Mode

Devil May Cry Season 2 Poster: Studio Mir Offers New Look at Dante

Netflix Dives Into MMA This May with Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano

WWE Raw Review: What's in the Box?!

Netflix Grants 7-Day Waiver for Paramount/Warner Bros Talks: Details

Colbert Defies CBS, Reveals Network Pulled Interview Over FCC Fears

Smiling Friends Creators Could See Wrapping Up Series with Season 5

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Feels "Like a Lost Season": Showrunner

Rick and Morty: President Curtis Star Keith David's Promising Update

Best Medicine S01E07 Preview: "There Might Be Blood" (That's Not Good)

Will Trent Season 4: Here's Our Updated S04E07: "CALL PAUL" Preview

Reggie Dinkins Stars Way & Hall Talk Family Atmosphere, Authenticity

Doctor Who, John Oliver/AEW/ICE, Supergirl & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Nemesis Writer Logan Denies Killing Data in Final TNG Film

Scrubs Stars Braff, Faison & Chalke Reflect on First Scene Together

Reggie Dinkins: Alexander & Moynihan on 30 Rock Team, Morgan & More

