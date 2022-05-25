Star Trek: SNW/TOS Make The "Khan"-nection & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back to your down-n-dirty edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch, Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. So why is this the "down-n-dirty" edition? Because we passed out on our laptop and didn't wake up until about an hour before it needed to hit the schedule. Look, at the BCTV Daily Dispatch? We try to be as transparent about our horrible sleeping habits as possible. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds "Khan"-necting the dots, AMC's Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn discussing that death in the midseason finale, Amazon's The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke talking more spinoffs, DC & Spotify's Batman Unburied debuting Emmy Raver-Lampman's Poison Ivy, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi dropping a new teaser, Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5 casts-up, Hulu's The Orville star/creator Seth MacFarlane tackles the internet's top questions about him, and more. And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time around, we have FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, May 25, 2022

The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Answers Your Internet Qs; New S03 Teaser

FBI Season 4 Finale Pulled In Wake Of Horrific Texas School Shooting

Cobra Kai S05: Alicia Hannah-Kim Cast; Young Upped to Series Regular

The Flash S08E16 Images Include Director Caity Lotz & Grant Gustin BTS

Riddle is Sad and 4 More Takeaways From Last Night's WWE Raw

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Key Art: Will It Remain "Family 'Til The End"?

Batman Unburied E07/E08: Emmy Raver-Lampman's Poison Ivy Debuts

South Park Crowns Music Madness Champ; Kyle's Not Too Happy About It

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Sets Medlin, Guerra & Lee as Series Regulars

Obi-Wan Reminded of Just How Well His Last Teaching Gig Went: Preview

NXT 2.0 Preview 5/24: Both Champions In Singles Action Tonight

The Boys: Kripke In No Spinoff Rush But Has "A Couple More Scripts"

Better Call Saul: Seehorn on THAT Death, Spinoff Talk; "Happy Ending"?

The Hospital: Amazon Sci-Fi Animated Comedy Checks In Lyonne, Rudolph

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Hopes There Is Another (Season, That Is)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Featurette Addresses Khan-La'an Link

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 22 A Lesson In Letting Go: Review

The Great North Season 2 E22 Review: Anal Glands & Fire Diarrhea

