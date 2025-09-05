High Potential, Smiling Friends & Supernatural: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 5, 2025:

Dexter: Resurrection Season Finale Preview: Will Dexter Be Undone?

24 Revival Idea "Really Good," "Really Strong": Kiefer Sutherland

Sarah Michelle Gellar on "Buffy" Return; Defends Reboots, Sequels

Supernatural: Jensen Ackles on Love for Dean Winchester, SPN Family

CIA: Nick Gehlfuss, Michael Michele Join Tom Ellis-Starring CBS Series

The White Lotus Season 4: Is Mike White Eyeing France for HBO Series?

Peacemaker Season 2 "Directly" Builds Up to Man of Tomorrow Film: Gunn

Elsbeth S03: William Jackson Harper, Annaleigh Ashford Guest-Starring

Scrubs: John C. McGinley's Dr. Cox Returning for ABC's Revival Series

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E02 Clip, Huge S03 Image Gallery Drop

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Director Offers Season 5 Filming Update

High Potential Season 2 Official Trailer: Morgan's Done Playing Games

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Set to End Run with Season 2

Talamasca: The Secret Order Trailer Teases Big IWTV Connections & More

Tip Toe: Alan Cumming, David Morrissey Leading Russell T Davies Series

Sesame Street Library Set for Big YouTube Launch in January 2026

Landman: Paramount+ Offers Best Look Yet at Season 2 (TEASER, IMAGES)

AEW Dynamite Review: A Disgrace the 2300 Arena and the Industry

Smiling Friends S03 Trailer: Multimedia Madness & Huey Lewis Vibes

Ludwig Season 2 Filming Underway; Sian Clifford, Mark Bonnar Join Cast

Monster: The Ed Gein Story Teaser Offers A Look at The Origin of Evil

Bluey Jumping From Small to Big Screens: Film Set for August 2027

The Paper: Gregg & Young Discuss Chemistry, Nuñez, Season 2 Wishlist

South Park, Tracker/Ackles, Wednesday/Lady Gaga: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Game of Thrones Star Turner: Dark Sansa Scene Does "Justice to Women"

The Hunting Wives Creator on Show's Road to Netflix, Season 2 Rumors

