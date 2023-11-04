Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, max, peter safran

Creature Commandos: DC Studios Animated Series Now Eyeing 2025 Debut?

With previous signs pointing to 2024, did an update from the animation studio shift James Gunn & Peter Safran's Creature Commandos to 2025?

Article Summary DC Studios' Creature Commandos series might not debut until 2025 according to an update from animation studio Bobbypills.

The animated series is based on work by J. M. DeMatteis & Pat Broderick and stems from DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran.

DeMatteis trusts the DC Universe in the hands of James Gunn, appreciating his understanding of the source material.

David Harbour considers his work in the series "wildly funny" and is excited for the audience's response.

As recently as September of this year, the word regarding DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran's upcoming streaming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos was that it was on track to hit our screens in 2024. But even with Gunn and series star Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.) previously giving the thumbs-up that the first official project from the new DCU will hit next year, it seems as if animation studio Bobbypills has a very different view of things. During a presentation offering updates on the studio's project (the video was posted but then taken down over rights issues & the content shown), a representative from the animation studio shared that the season would be seven 22-minute episodes while also adding, "But we'll have to wait until 2025 to see that on-screen." From what's been reported previously, it wouldn't appear that the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes would be factors – with the emphasis on the project being "ambitious," possibly hinting that the quality of the animation might require more time. With Creature Commandos being the first "New DCU" project, it would make sense not to rush things and to take the time needed.

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis on James Gunn's DCU Approach

"James [Gunn] and I had a very nice conversation about 'Creature Commandos' and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects," DeMatteis shared in a tweet/x earlier this evening. But in a follow-up tweet/x, DeMatteis made sure to let everyone know that the DCU is in "great hands" with Gunn, adding, "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators." Here's a look at DeMatteis' tweets from earlier:

James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects. https://t.co/hHHEXPsodA — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He's understands and respects the source material and the creators. — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Creature Commandos "Hilarious," "Wildly Funny Stuff": Harbour

"We recorded a bunch of stuff. I mean, not only do I get to play in the DC Universe, I get to play in the James Gunn DC Universe, which is a whole new exciting thing. I didn't know what it was when it was sent to me; I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff. It's really exciting. He considers it some of the best stuff he's ever written," Harbour shared during a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview with Collider. "It's hilarious, and the character is great. I think it's been announced that it's Frankenstein, and it's a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we've started to shoot stuff. I'm not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff. So, yeah, we're shooting. It's hilarious, and I can't wait for people to see it."

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos. First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

