Creature Commandos Still Set for 2024; Gunn Shares Production Update

With the animated series still on track for 2024, James Gunn shared an update on how things are going production-wise with Creature Commandos.

Yesterday, we had a chance to check in to see what Resident Alien star Alan Tudyk (Dr. Phosphorus) had to share about what viewers can expect from the upcoming animated series. Now, Superman writer/director & DC Studios Co-CEO (alongside Peter Safran) James Gunn has shared an update on how production is going on their upcoming take on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos. With the series set to hit screens by the end of the year, Gunn was asked on Threads if he was "forgetting" about it since there hasn't been a lot of news. "Definitely not forgetting," Gunn responded – which makes sense since it's tough to forget the project that will introduce us to the New DCU for the first time. From there, Gunn offered a rundown of where things stood production-wise: "All the animatics are cut and finalized, and now we're working on the actual animation and finishes, which is time-consuming."

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis on James Gunn's DCU Approach

"James [Gunn] and I had a very nice conversation about 'Creature Commandos' and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects," DeMatteis shared in a tweet/x back in October 2023. But in a follow-up tweet/x, DeMatteis made sure to let everyone know that the DCU is in "great hands" with Gunn, adding, "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators." Here's a look at DeMatteis' tweets from back in October 2023:

James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects. https://t.co/hHHEXPsodA — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He's understands and respects the source material and the creators. — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, Steve Agee returning as John Economos, and Anya Chalotra taking on the role of Circe.

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

