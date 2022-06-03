Crunchy City Music Fest w/ Atarashii Gakko! & Crunchyroll Expo Team

Crunchy City Music Fest will be making its debut this year at Crunchyroll Expo, the brand's yearly anime convention celebrating the best and brightest in Japanese animation and pop culture taking place August 5 – 7, 2022 in San Jose, California as well as virtually. The New Crunchy City Music Fest will bring fans three days of music and performances from domestic and international artists including the progressive J-Pop group ATARASHII GAKKO!, with more to be announced soon.

"Crunchyroll Expo is more than just an anime convention, it transports fans into the world of anime, connecting them to each other and the content they love through panels, premieres, meet and greets, and more," said Gita Rebbapragada, Crunchyroll's Chief Marketing Officer. "Now in our sixth year, we're excited to introduce the New Crunchy City Music Fest, allowing fans everywhere to enjoy the music powering up their lives and their favorite series."

ATARASHII GAKKO! (literally meaning "new school" in Japanese) are a group of four young women who are redefining what it means to be a girl group. They wear sailor-fuku (sailor suits) uniforms in a style that was worn by Japanese students back in the 70s and 80s with long skirts and pulled-up socks, and staunchly refuse to be objectified. Their aggressive and expressive dance moves, which they choreograph themselves, are a hybrid of the energy of Japanese butoh dance, heavy metal headbanging, and hip-hop street dancing. Musically, AG! brings together elements of modern J-Pop, Showa-era kayokyoku, rap, punk, and dance music, but it would be pointless to try to categorize them in any genre.

The New Crunchy City Music Fest will offer Crunchyroll Expo attendees three days of jam-packed performances. Fans can expect a headlining performance every day, alongside a mix of local and international artists. Select acts from the music festival will be available via streaming and/or video on demand, with additional details to come soon. Access to the New Crunchy City Music Fest is included free with tickets to Crunchyroll Expo.

Crunchyroll Expo is an annual celebration of all things anime, featuring unique panels, exclusive merchandise, and world premieres. This year's show will both be in-person and streaming online from August 5–7, 2022, with an additional digital replay available until August 9, 2022. In person, fans will be transported to New Crunchy City, a bustling anime metropolis comprised of four distinct districts: the Central Shopping District, featuring anime merchandise, con exclusives, swag, and more; the Arts District, home to nearly 150 artists; the Theater District, showcasing anime premieres & screenings; and the Super Arcade, featuring Club Yuzu, the place for gaming, raving, and more unique programming. Badge registration is available now on Crunchyrollexpo.com.