Crunchyroll Celebrates Ani-May with Lineup of Retail & Digital Goodies Crunchyroll celebrates Ani-May with retail/digital goods covering popular anime series like Cowboy Bebop, My Hero Academia & JUJUTSU KAISEN.

Crunchyroll is kicking off Ani-May with global retail and digital celebrations, including a variety of consumer products celebrating fan-favorite series in specialty retailer Hot Topic in the United States, Piticas in Brazil, and FNAC in Spain and France, alongside special activations within the online Crunchyroll Store just to name a few.

"Anime is a global phenomenon, capturing the hearts and minds of fans all over the world. To celebrate this dynamic medium, we've curated an incredible lineup of products with best-in-class retail partners that will help the anime community express their fandom not just in Ani-May, but all year long," said Anna Songco Adamian, Vice President, Global Consumer Products, Crunchyroll.

Fans can expect a variety of consumer products across categories, including apparel, accessories, footwear, home, back-to-school, toys, and more. Properties celebrated through the month of May include Attack on Titan, JUJUTSU KAISEN, My Hero Academia, Toilet Bound Hanako-kun, Cowboy Bebop, and Death Note (in EMEA), among others.

Ani-May partners and activations include:

Hot Topic will celebrate Ani-May with special in-store retail activations, including dedicated Ani-May window takeovers across all store locations, a variety of anime merchandise and collectibles, and a free 30-day trial offer of Crunchyroll Premium as a special gift with purchase for any fan who buys anime merchandise during the month of May, delivered in an adorable sticker format. This promotion will run throughout the month of May beginning today across all 630+ Hot Topic stores in the United States and Canada.

HMV will ensure anime fans in the UK are set up with the latest merchandise and home entertainment from some of their favorite series across more than 100 retail locations and online.

Games Academy Funside will serve a fresh collection of anime consumer products to fans across Italy, with a special Crunchyroll gift with purchase for fans in the store. More surprises will be made available to customers online.

FNAC España has selected 2 stores: FNAC San Augustin (Valencia) and FNAC l'illa (Barcelona), to host Ani-May and prepare a dedicated podium with a selection of official merchandising. During the month of May, fans can visit these stores and win a free trial of 30 days of Crunchyroll Premium.

FNAC France is also joining Ani-May with its store FNAC Ternes in Paris, with branded area, special product selection, and a free trial of 30 days of Crunchyroll Premium to win.

Piticas, the specialty apparel and accessories store, will feature Ani-May products in over 400 retail locations across Brazil.

Cuidado con el Perro will serve anime fans in Mexico a variety of products featuring their favorite anime series across more than 200 retail locations.

Falabella, one of the top department stores in Chile, Colombia, and Peru, will also feature a wide selection of anime merchandise throughout Ani-May and beyond.

Thalia, the leading bookseller in Germany, will feature manga and Ani-May marketing activations.

The Crunchyroll Store is also getting in on the Ani-May celebrations for fans in the U.S. and Canada with discounts for the entire month of May, limited edition product launches, and an exclusive pin featuring Crunchyroll-Hime, the brand's very own princess mascot, which will be available as a gift with purchase for customers who spend more than $75. Pins will be available while supplies last. Anime fans worldwide outside of Asia can enjoy the world's largest anime catalog on Crunchyroll, with more than 18,000 hours and 44,000 episodes available, subbed or dubbed in more than 10 languages.