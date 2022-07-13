Crunchyroll Expo: New Crunchy City Music Fest Lineup Featuring SiM

Crunchyroll Expo unveiled the full lineup of performances for the New Crunchy City Music Fest with Japanese metal band SiM revealed as the final headliner. Virtual talent management agency PRISM Project is onboard to host the event with all twelve of their Agents appearing over the 3-day event, alongside Crunchyroll's very own princess, Hime.

New Crunchy City Music Fest will also include special performances from Sevenn, Young Bombs, Shihori, and James Landino to complement already-announced headliners Burnout Syndromes and ATARASHII GAKKO!.

SiM (Silence iz Mine) is an alternative rock band that mixes punk, metal, reggae, and ska with rebellious lyrics and high-energy performances. The New Crunchy City Music Fest will be the first U.S. performance for SiM in more than 7 years and will include the first-ever live performance of the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 theme song, "The Rumbling", outside of Japan. This epic opening theme for the hit dark fantasy anime series lit up the charts and hit the number 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs earlier this year.

The schedule for the New Crunchy City Music Fest includes:

Friday, August 5 – Sevenn

American artist/producer Kevin Brauer exploded on the international electronic music scene under the artist name Sevenn, producing hit tracks with the likes of DJ Alok, Tïësto, and Gucci Mane. He is represented by WME internationally and Plus Talent in Brazil.

Friday, August 5 – James Landino

James Landino is a music composer and DJ whose work can be found across numerous anime and video game soundtracks, including Tower of God in collaboration with Kevin Penkin.

Friday, August 5 – Shihori

SHIHORI is a Japanese pop singer/songwriter, best known for her collaborations with Yoko Kanno (Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in The Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Kohei Tanaka (One Piece). She has written and composed for contemporary artists and for anime series including Fairy Tail, Macross Frontier, and The Irregular at Magic High School.

ATARASHII GAKKO! Is the progressive J-Pop group bringing together elements of modern J-Pop, Showa-era kayokyoku, rap, punk, and dance music, but it would be pointless to try to categorize them in any genre.

Saturday, August 6 – Young Bombs

This Canadian electronic duo has performed across blockbuster festivals such as Lollapalooza and the Firefly Music Festival, along with supporting The Chainsmokers, Galantis, R3hab, and Adventure Club on tour.

Saturday, August 6 – SiM

Japanese rock band SiM will perform a full headline set including the first-ever live performance of The Rumbling, the hit opening theme for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2, outside of Japan.

The poetic lyrics and electric melodies of J-Rock group Burnout Syndromes have powered the opening themes for beloved anime titles including three consecutive seasons of Haikyu!!, the opening theme for Dr. STONE, and the ending theme to Gintama.

Set times will be announced soon.

The New Crunchy City Music Fest will offer Crunchyroll Expo attendees three days of jam-packed performances with access included free with tickets to Crunchyroll Expo. Fans attending live will have exclusive access to the Music Fest, which will not be broadcast outside the show.

Crunchyroll Expo is the yearly celebration of all things anime, featuring unique panels, exclusive merchandise, and world premieres. This year's show will both be in-person and online, with select panels available on-demand August 5–7, 2022, with an additional digital replay available until August 9, 2022. In-person, fans will be transported to New Crunchy City, a bustling anime metropolis comprised of four distinct districts: the Central Shopping District, the Arts District home to nearly 150 artists, the Theater District showcasing anime premieres and screenings, and the Super Arcade featuring all-day gaming. Badge registration is available now at Crunchyrollexpo.com (with all images courtesy of Crunchyroll)