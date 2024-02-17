Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, podcast, preview

Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect: First Podcast Ep Now Live

Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect podcast has officially launched the first of its weekly episodes focusing on the hot topics in anime.

First episode now live, featuring Crunchyroll’s anime experts.

Topics: Anime Awards, 'SPY x FAMILY', and a 'Dragon Ball Z' collab.

Weekly episodes on podcast platforms and Crunchyroll YouTube channel.

The first episode of Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect is now live! The podcast, launched by Crunchyroll and Sony Music, spotlights and explores anime's influence on the broader cultural zeitgeist and delves into anime's growing impact across popular culture. Tune into the first episode and subscribe to get notified when episodes drop here.

The weekly podcast is hosted by Crunchyroll's own in-house resident anime experts – Nicholas Friedman, LeAlec Murray, and Leah President. The show is a lively mixture of roundtable news and discussion featuring Crunchyroll hosts alongside very special guests as they debate hot topics, provide recommendations, and tackle fan questions.

Friedman (he/him) is a career journalist who lives in the anime world. As Publisher of Crunchyroll News, Nick sits at the center of the anime culture conversation, from the latest breaking updates to the deepest dives into what fans are talking about. Murray (he/him) is a podcaster and pop culture enthusiast. With 15+ years of experience in the anime and gaming industry, he lives his life one pixel at a time. LeAlec currently works as a Brand Manager at Crunchyroll, helping to bring to life the anime you see every day. President (they/them) is a writer, editor, and longtime acolyte of geek culture. From a background as a broadcast producer (but with a secret soft heart), they would rather be crying over shojo manga or picking only the "good" options in an RPG. Leah works as a Partnerships Manager, bringing in fans from all over the world home.

On this week's podcast, the hosts discuss Crunchyroll's upcoming Anime Awards, the upcoming release of SPY x FAMILY: Code White, and the Dragon Ball Z x Reese's Puffs Collab. Plus, hear what shows turned the hosts into anime fans.

Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect is available worldwide in English on all major podcast platforms. New audio episodes launch every Friday at 12:30 a.m. ET and full video episodes arrive on Crunchyroll and the official Crunchyroll YouTube channel starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

