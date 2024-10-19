Posted in: Anime, Conventions, Crunchyroll, Events, Games, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: anime, NYCC
Crunchyroll Rolls Out Upcoming/New Anime Series, Games During NYCC
Crunchyroll previewed six upcoming new anime series and three new games during NYCC 2024 - including Dr. Stone, Zenshu, and much more.
Crunchyroll held its Industry Panel at New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, where they announced that several titles would soon be released on its streaming service around the world. Those titles included The Dialect of the Girl I Fell in Love With in Okinawa is Too Difficult to Deal With from the manga by Egumi Sora, the coming-of-age slice of romance anime, OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She's Saying, is set to stream on Crunchyroll this January 2025.
Crunchyroll New Anime Acquisitions
Okitsura
The latest trailer for the upcoming anime series was shown at NYCC. The series is written and directed by Shin Itagaki (So I'm a Spider, So What?) and Shingo Tanabe (I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too), with animation by studio Millepensee (I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too).
"Teruaki Nakamura recently transferred to a school in Okinawa from Tokyo and fell in love with a girl. Unfortunately, he can't understand her dialect! With the help of his new friend Higa-san, Nakamura will experience a cross-cultural romance on the southern island."
Go For It, Nakamura-kun!
The upcoming anime adaptation of Go For It, Nakamura-kun!, based on the manga of the same name by Syundei, will be coming soon, in 2025, to Crunchyroll. The first trailer and key visual for the high school romance series made their world premiere debut at NYCC. It was also revealed that the director, scriptwriter, and character designer would be Aoi Umeki (Pop Team Epic). The animation will be produced by studio Drive (KONOSUBA: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!; To Your Eternity Season 2)
"Nakamura is a shy boy who falls in love at first sight with one of his classmates–his dreamy high school classmate, Hirose. But there's a problem: they haven't met yet. And Nakamura is a total klutz who might bungle things before they even begin!"
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic
From author Nazuna Miki, light novel illustrator Kabocha, and manga illustrator Rio Akisaki comes the anime adaptation of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic, which was announced to arrive on Crunchyroll in January 2025 along with a trailer. The series is directed by Kenichi Ishikura (Sakura Trick), and the series' composition is written by Tatsuya Takahashi (The Faraway Paladin). The animation is being produced by Studio DEEN (2001's Fruits Basket; Sasaki and Miyano; KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world!) and Marvy Jack (Spice and Wolf II).
"While innocently enjoying himself after work, one man's life changes forever. He wakes in the body of Liam Hamilton, the youngest son of a noble house on the brink of collapse. Amid the chaos, Liam realizes he finally has time to learn and practice magic. Once he begins, it takes his life for an even bigger turn. Can Liam master magic and save his noble family? The aristocratic fantasy begins!"
HIGH CARD Special Episode "THE FLOWERS BLOOM"
Following the thrilling conclusion of HIGH CARD Season 2, it was confirmed that HIGH CARD Special Episode "THE FLOWERS BLOOM" will be coming to Crunchyroll on November 5. The animation is produced by TMS Entertainment (2019's Fruits Basket; Yowamushi Pedal; Kamisama Kiss).
"After discovering X-Playing Cards, powerful cards that grant powers, pickpocket Finn is recruited by High Card, a secret group sworn to protect and collect them. This deck has been scattered throughout the kingdom of Fourland. Moonlighting at luxury carmaker Pinochle, this squad set out to play the most dangerous game of 52 pickups. But they gotta get them before rival carmaker Who's Who!"
ZENSHU
Along with the exciting new lineup of titles coming to Crunchyroll, an all-new trailer for ZENSHU made its world premiere debut during the Industry Panel. Animated by MAPPA, who is best known for JUJUTSU KAISEN, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan Final Season, and the remake of Ranma ½, the original anime series ZENSHU will be premiering in January 2025 on Crunchyroll. It is directed by Mitsue Yamazaki (Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle; How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?) with a script written by Kimiko Ueno (Delicious in Dungeon; 2024's Ranma ½).
"After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she's unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill."
Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE
An all-new trailer for Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE, the final season of the beloved franchise, was shown to fans in the audience for a tease of the upcoming first cour. Based on the incredibly inspiring manga written by Riichiro Inagaki (TRILLION GAME) and illustrated by Boichi (Trigun: The Lost Plant), Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE will be coming January 2025 to Crunchyroll. The final season is directed by Shuhei Matsushita (Dr. STONE NEW WORLD). The animation is also produced by TMS Entertainment.
"Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to the present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"
Crunchyroll New Game Acquisitions
PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
In a world where psychological states can be quantified, every choice has consequences. Can detectives Nadeshiko Kugatachi and Takuma Tsurugi remain on the path of justice as they face the ugly truths of humanity?
In Moonstone Island
A creature-collecting life-sim set in an open world with 100 islands to explore. Make friends, brew potions, collect Spirits, and test your strength in card-based encounters to complete your Alchemy training!
My Hero Academia Game
Fans at NYCC also got an exclusive first look at the latest trailer and behind-the-scenes footage of My Hero Academia: Battleground by Gamefam Studios, the first official anime game on Roblox, set to launch soon. Players will be able to explore iconic environments, battle as their favorite characters, and go beyond – Plus Ultra! – in this action-packed adventure inspired by the hit anime series. All episodes of My Hero Academia are available to stream on Crunchyroll.
"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."