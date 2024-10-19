Crunchyroll Rolls Out Upcoming/New Anime Series, Games During NYCC

Posted in: Anime, Conventions, Crunchyroll, Events, Games, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: anime, NYCC

Crunchyroll previewed six upcoming new anime series and three new games during NYCC 2024 - including Dr. Stone, Zenshu, and much more.

Crunchyroll held its Industry Panel at New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, where they announced that several titles would soon be released on its streaming service around the world. Those titles included The Dialect of the Girl I Fell in Love With in Okinawa is Too Difficult to Deal With from the manga by Egumi Sora , the coming-of-age slice of romance anime, OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She's Saying , is set to stream on Crunchyroll this January 2025.

Okitsura

" Teruaki Nakamura recently transferred to a school in Okinawa from Tokyo and fell in love with a girl. Unfortunately, he can't understand her dialect! With the help of his new friend Higa-san, Nakamura will experience a cross-cultural romance on the southern island."

The latest trailer for the upcoming anime series was shown at NYCC. The series is written and directed by Shin Itagaki (So I'm a Spider, So What?) and Shingo Tanabe (I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too), with animation by studio Millepensee (I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too).

Go For It, Nakamura-kun!

The upcoming anime adaptation of Go For It, Nakamura-kun!, based on the manga of the same name by Syundei, will be coming soon, in 2025, to Crunchyroll. The first trailer and key visual for the high school romance series made their world premiere debut at NYCC. It was also revealed that the director, scriptwriter, and character designer would be Aoi Umeki (Pop Team Epic). The animation will be produced by studio Drive (KONOSUBA: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!; To Your Eternity Season 2)

"Nakamura is a shy boy who falls in love at first sight with one of his classmates–his dreamy high school classmate, Hirose. But there's a problem: they haven't met yet. And Nakamura is a total klutz who might bungle things before they even begin!"

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic

From author Nazuna Miki, light novel illustrator Kabocha, and manga illustrator Rio Akisaki comes the anime adaptation of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic, which was announced to arrive on Crunchyroll in January 2025 along with a trailer. The series is directed by Kenichi Ishikura (Sakura Trick), and the series' composition is written by Tatsuya Takahashi (The Faraway Paladin). The animation is being produced by Studio DEEN (2001's Fruits Basket; Sasaki and Miyano; KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world!) and Marvy Jack (Spice and Wolf II). "While innocently enjoying himself after work, one man's life changes forever. He wakes in the body of Liam Hamilton, the youngest son of a noble house on the brink of collapse. Amid the chaos, Liam realizes he finally has time to learn and practice magic. Once he begins, it takes his life for an even bigger turn. Can Liam master magic and save his noble family? The aristocratic fantasy begins!" HIGH CARD Special Episode "THE FLOWERS BLOOM"

Following the thrilling conclusion of HIGH CARD Season 2, it was confirmed that HIGH CARD Special Episode "THE FLOWERS BLOOM" will be coming to Crunchyroll on November 5. The animation is produced by TMS Entertainment (2019's Fruits Basket; Yowamushi Pedal; Kamisama Kiss). "After discovering X-Playing Cards, powerful cards that grant powers, pickpocket Finn is recruited by High Card, a secret group sworn to protect and collect them. This deck has been scattered throughout the kingdom of Fourland. Moonlighting at luxury carmaker Pinochle, this squad set out to play the most dangerous game of 52 pickups. But they gotta get them before rival carmaker Who's Who!" ZENSHU