Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: akira, Attack On Titan, bleach, Crunchyroll, Crunchyroll Fan Shop, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Z, Jujutsu Kaisen, my hero academia, walmart

Crunchyroll Set to Open 2,400 Fan Shops in Walmarts Across The U.S.

Crunchyroll will be launching 2,400 fan shops in Walmart stores across the US in time for the holidays and throughout 2024.

Article Summary Crunchyroll is launching 2,400 Fan Shops in Walmart stores nationwide, stocked with exclusive anime merch.

Fan Shops will feature products from series like Dragon Ball Super, Akira, My Hero Academia, and more.

Crunchyroll will also include physical subscription cards in Walmart stores, in time for for the holiday season.

Blu-ray/DVD sets, vinyl figures, manga collection, and other items will be available.

Crunchyroll is teaming up with Walmart to launch the Crunchyroll Fan Shop in over 2,400 Walmart stores across the United States. Through the new partnership, the Crunchyroll Fan Shop is designed to appel to both anime enthusiasts and the anime-curious with a treasure trove of exclusive and popular anime merchandise and items from fan-favorite series, including Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, Akira, and more. Products featured in the Fan Shop will be continually refreshed throughout 2024 with upcoming releases as well.

"Crunchyroll's availability at Walmart will make anime more accessible than ever, inviting even more fans into this dynamic and exciting world," said Mitchel Berger, SVP, Global Commerce, Crunchyroll. "This launch reinforces our commitment to spreading the love of anime to an even wider audience, and we can't wait to see the joy it brings to fans this holiday season."

The Crunchyroll Fan Shop features 16 home video products, including 10 Walmart exclusives and manga, vinyl, and other items. Debuting at the Crunchyroll Fan Shop, Crunchyroll is introducing physical subscription cards to allow fans to sign up for 1-month, 3-month, or 12-months of the popular streaming service, making it the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone wanting to enjoy the world's largest dedicated anime streaming library and access to new simulcast series at the speed of Japan. Subscription gift cards do not require a credit card for purchase.

Head to the Crunchyroll Fan Shop to grab your exclusive Walmart Blu-Ray Collections, including:

Dragon Ball Z – Seasons 1-3 on Blu-Ray

Dragon Ball Z – Seasons 4-6 on Blu-Ray

Dragon Ball Z – Seasons 7-9 on Blu-Ray

Dragon Ball Super – Parts 1-2 on Blu-Ray

Dragon Ball Super – Parts 3-4 on Blu-Ray

Dragon Ball Super – Parts 5-6 on Blu-Ray

Dragon Ball Super – Parts 7-8 on Blu-Ray

Dragon Ball Super – Parts 9-10 on Blu-Ray

My Hero Academia – Seasons 1-2 on Blu-Ray

My Hero Academia – Seasons 3-4 on Blu-Ray

Crunchyroll Merchandise for Sale in the Fan Shop

Attack on Titan: Attack on Titan 1 (Series #1) (Paperback)

Attack On Titan, Volume 34 (Paperback)

Fire Force: Fire Force 1 (Series #1)

Fire Force: Fire Force 2 (Series #2)

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, Vol. 17 (Series #17)

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, Vol. 18 (Series #18)

Blue Lock: Blue Lock 1 (Series #1) (Paperback)

Blue Lock 7

Demon Slayer Statues

Anime Plush

Naruto S.H. Figurarts

Dragonball Z S.H. Figurarts

Dragonball Z Banpresto Figures

Dragonball Z Ramen Bowl

Naruto Ramen Bowl

Jujutsu Kaisen Maxx Yume Capsules

Kanno Yugo – Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Vinyl

Bleach Original Soundtrack – Vinyl

Of course, if you don't want to shop in person, you can always do it online at Crunchyroll's online store.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!