CSI: Vegas & Ghosts: CBS Shares Trailers, Preview Images & More

Earlier today, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl shared his thoughts on two big-ticket shows on the way this fall, CSI: Vegas and Ghosts. The former brings William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Wallace Langham back to the franchise along with a new line-up of crime-solvers that includes Paula Newsome. The latter is the U.S. remake of the British comedy series Ghosts, with Rose McIver (I, Zombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Harvey Girls Forever!) as the new owners of a country estate inhabited by an eclectic group of deceased residents. Now, the network has released preview images and trailers for both highly-anticipated series.

CSI: Vegas stars original "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" cast members William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Wallace Langham, who will reprise their roles as Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle, and David Hodges, respectively; Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby; Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom; Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan; and Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez.

"CSI: Vegas," the sequel to the Network's global hit "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," opens a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas—the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best—follow the evidence—in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Jason Tracey serves as executive producer and showrunner; Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, and Cindy Chvatal are also executive producers. Uta Briesewitz is an executive producer and directed (initial episode only) from a script by Tracey. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Next up, we have a look at the preview images, trailer, and series overview for CBS's remake of Ghosts:

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ghosts Official Trailer | New Series This Fall | Thursdays 9pm | CBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x75-44uxWpQ)

"Ghosts" is a single-camera comedy about Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast—only to find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer, a pompous 1700's Militiaman, a '60s hippie fond of hallucinogens, an overly upbeat '80s scout troop leader, a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009, a slick '90s finance bro, a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s, and a society woman and wife of an 1800's robber baron who is Samantha's ancestor, to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it's nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Trent O'Donnell is an executive producer (pilot only) and directed the pilot from a script by Port & Wiseman. Based on the BBC Studios distributed format.