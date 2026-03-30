Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again: Charlie Cox Makes His Foggy/Resurrection Pitch

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox offered his theory on how Matt Murdock's best friend, Foggy Nelson, could be brought back to the MCU.

Article Summary Charlie Cox jokes about resurrecting Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again with an Elektra-powered twist

Season one saw Foggy Nelson's shocking assassination, raising big questions for future Daredevil episodes

Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page returns, evading Wilson Fisk's ruthless anti-vigilante task force in NYC

MCU deaths are usually permanent, but fans speculate on possible Foggy returns, including zombie theories

If there's anyone who's having the time of his life in the proper MCU the way he never had during the Netflix era, it's Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox. Not only did he make his return as Matt Murdock in arguably the best Spider-Man movie for the foreseeable future in 2021's No Way Home, but he also got to reintroduce his alter ego in two Marvel shows with Echo, reminding fans how much he can still kick ass, and showing off his sense of humor in the comedy She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Not to mention, he's become the MCU's reigning lothario, living perhaps the most active social life of all the superheroes. On top of regularly talking about the current second season of the Dario Scardapane series, Cox, who was joined by co-stars Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), and Wilson Bethel (Dex/Bullseye) at the C2E2 Daredevil panel, decided to have some fun with fans on how he can bring back his best friend after his series premiere assassination.

Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Has a Way to Bring Back Foggy

While we didn't see much of Matt's best friends in Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy in season one, we're at least seeing more of Karen since she's in the thick of things, trying to evade Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante task force as the New York City mayor implemented martial law and curfew. Despite Foggy's fate in season one, it's probably more plausible to see Henson in more of a flashback scene than a retcon of a death. At the very least, as captured by a fan on social media, Cox offered, "I think Foggy should be resurrected by Elektra and then he takes over leadership of the Hand."

It's not as far-fetched as you might think, considering the events of Netflix's Defenders that saw Elektra (Elodie Yung resurrected but turning against her former crime-fighting partner and lover, and later, killing Matt's master, Stick (Scott Glenn). Is it possible? Yes? Is it likely? Probably not. MCU characters typically tend to stay dead as we haven't even seen a Tony Stark/Iron Man variant yet, but Robert Downey Jr will be coming back as Dr. Victor Von Doom. While we did see Hugh Jackman have his cake, playing Wolverine variants in 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine. I seriously doubt Scardapane will go out of his way to cheapen Foggy's death, but I'm not opposed to Zombie Foggy.

Charlie Cox on what he thinks should happen with Foggy: "I think Foggy should be ressurected by Elektra and then he takes over leadership of the Hand"🤨 pic.twitter.com/co6pee5Efa — Warling (@WarlingHD) March 28, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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