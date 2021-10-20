Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 E13 Preview: New Jack Talks XPW "Perk"

Earlier this week, we shared the promo for this week's chapter of Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring, as the spotlight makes a major shift towards an even darker side of modern wrestling history. In "Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black's XPW," promoter Rob Black attempts to merge his passions for hardcore pornography and deathmatch wrestling with XPW would eventually implode after a series of bad business & personal decisions that saw Black waging a war with the feds- and losing. Now, viewers get to hear from the late New Jack, whose perspective on the company actually connects back to S02E03 "The Life and Crimes of New Jack" because XPW is where he got his "revenge" by tasering and throwing Vic Grimes from a 40ft scaffolding.

In the following clip, New Jack explains one of the "perks" of working for a wrestling company that also produces porn films;

For @theOnlyNewJack, XPW was a reason to put food on the table, and to own over 1,000 adult films on DVD. "Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black's XPW" premieres Thursday at 9pm on @vicetv and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/MbgkQNLyWX — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) October 19, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the promo for this week's episode "Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black's XPW":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black's XPW Dark Side of the Ring Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyL5UNGFmG8)

Here's a look at the full trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B; followed by the Season 3b preview special Dark Side Confidential:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dark Side of the Ring (Season 3B Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfsJGlvsOjU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Confidential: Season 3 Sneak Peak w/ Chris Jericho | DARK SIDE OF THE RING (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0qmz3GmUz8)

This new batch of episodes will spotlight Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and focus on Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history. In addition, the docuseries will examine the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. "The Plane Ride From Hell," the infamous party aboard a private 757 charter plane that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.