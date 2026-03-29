Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds S04E07 "We Came Back" Preview: Vaggan Closes In on Billie

In tonight's episode of AMC's Dark Winds, S04E07: "We Came Back," Leaphorn and Manuelito track Billie, and Chee deals with a difficult truth.

Article Summary Dark Winds S04E07 "We Came Back" sees Leaphorn and Manuelito racing to reach Billie ahead of Vaggan.

Chee confronts difficult truths about his past, adding tension to this penultimate episode.

Billie reconnects with a long-lost family member amid a high-stakes hunt and mounting danger.

Season 4’s emotional twists and intense chases set up an explosive finale heading into season five.

Even knowing that the hit series is returning for a fifth season does nothing to diminish how this season of AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Dark Winds has been screwing with our emotions. With that in mind, we have a preview for S04E07: "Nániikai (We Came Back)," as Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) look to get to Billie (Isabel DeRoy-Olson) before Vaggan (Franka Potente) finishes what they started. Meanwhile, Chee (Kiowa Gordon) deals with the fallout from learning the truth about his past – and that's not even close to all (sorry, no spoilers).

Dark Winds S04E07: "We Came Back" Preview

Dark Winds Season 4 Episode 7: "We Came Back" – Leaphorn and Manuelito find themselves racing against the clock to save Billie from Vaggan; Chee recovers as he confronts the difficult truth about his past; Billie reconnects with a long-lost family member. Written by Shaandiin Tome and Shandton Williams II, and directed by Chris Eyre.

As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a prominent roster of new cast members including Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Supremacy) as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Fancy Dance) as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Blindspot) as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express) as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends, and Titus Welliver (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, Ricky, Abraham's Boys) as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

The pulse-pounding fourth season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

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