Daryl Dixon, Cash Wheeler, Trump, Ahsoka & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Max's The Penguin, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, TNT's AEW Rampage, Amazon's A League of Their Own, Amazon's The Peripheral, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, FX's Justified: City Primeval, FOX "News" vs. Donald Trump/Tucker Carlson, Netflix's One Piece, Disney/DeSantis, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Cartoon Network's Tiny Toons Looniversity, Elon Musk/Twitter X, AEW/FTR's Cash Wheeler, Superman: Legacy, BBC's Doctor Who, AMPTP/SAG-AFTRA/WGA, Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, NBC's Saturday Night Live, ESPN's First Take, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, A League of Their Own, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, FOX "News" vs. Donald Trump/Tucker Carlson, Disney/DeSantis, Ahsoka, Elon Musk/Twitter, AEW/Cash Wheeler & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, August 19, 2023:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Intros Ebouaney's Warrior-Artist Fallou

The Penguin Star Michael Kelly on Johnny Viti: "He's Not a Good Guy"

Always Sunny: Sweet Dee's Sweet 16 – Happy B'Day, Kaitlin Olson!

AEW Rampage Preview: Fight for the Fallen Continues; Auughh Man!

A League of Their Own Canceled; Amazon Rescinds Final Season Order

The Peripheral Canceled: Amazon's Prime Video Rescinds Season 2 Order

Triumph at SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strikes Update: AI Isn't In On The Joke

Justified: City Primeval S01E07 Scene: Sandy Answers Raylan's Question

FOX "News" Exes Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson Plan Debate Night Date?

One Piece: Netflix Shares Live-Action Series Theme "Wealth Fame Power"

Disney Ignores DeSantis Advice, Files Countersuit Seeking Damages

Ahsoka: Lucasfilm Series Dropping Disney+ Episodes on Tuesdays

Tiny Toons Looniversity Trailer: Class Is In Session This September

Elon Musk X-ing Out Blocking on Twitter: "It Makes No Sense" To Him

AEW Tag Champ FTR's Cash Wheeler Arrested for Assault with a Firearm

Superman: James Gunn Goes "40-Year-Old Virgin" to Make "Legacy" Point

Doctor Who: David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor Goes Crossing Guard

Ahsoka Has Serious "Dual Lightsaber" Problem; Hera Syndulla & Chopper

Why Can't Apple, Amazon & Others Cut Their Own SAG-AFTRA/WGA Deals?

Only Murders In The Building S03E03 Review: Crab Men Are Breeding

Saturday Night Live: David Spade Talks David Bowie, SNL Sketch Offer

Shannon Sharpe Joining Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take

Trump/FOX "News," Scott Pilgrim, Fargo, & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

