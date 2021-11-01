Dave Bautista Would Rather Crawl Than Fly Southwest Air

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Southwest Airlines over a pilot who expressed his dislike of President Joe Biden over the airline's PA system during a flight. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for supporters of the former president, whom he has called "just scumfucks."

Dave Bautista took issue with the airline because one of its pilots, on a flight from, reportedly said, "We're heading east at about 107 or 108 mph. Clear visibility, mostly clear skies, about 77 degrees. Thanks for coming out, flying Southwest Airlines, welcome home, and let's go Brandon." The phrase "let's go Brandon" is a meme meaning "fuck Joe Biden," referring to a chant of the latter at a NASCAR event that was misheard by a reporter as the former.

Do you prefer to fly airlines that don't allow their pilots to insult our President over the plane's public address system? Asking for @SouthwestAir. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 31, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Though Bautista would likely shower a pilot in praise if they made a similar comment about Bautista's rival, former president Donald Trump, he was not amused at all by the pilot's anti-Biden commentary. The Animal had some choice words for Southwest Airlines.

Bautista was so angered by the actions of Southwest airlines that he didn't seem to realize one of his followers was agreeing with him and lashed out at the follower instead.

Except certain fans aren't locked in an arena being forced to listen to that basketball players politics over a loud speaker. And trying to protect someone is hardly the same as saying"fuck Joe Biden" .Sorry your self righteousness is preventing you from seeing the difference. https://t.co/b9Z2fyB1rP — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) October 31, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Though Southwest Airlines did not respond directly to Dave Bautista, we can assume they must have seen his tweets, since they did issue the following apology.

We know many of you have heard about recent statements that may have been made on a Southwest flight, and we wanted you to hear directly from us. pic.twitter.com/CYh0MugYxd — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 31, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, Dave Bautista did not indicate whether or not he accepted Southwest's apology and would consider flying on the airline again, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

