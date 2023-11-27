DC Studios, Doctor Who, Disney Holiday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, bctv daily dispatch, dc studios, disney, doctor who, euphoria, peacemaker, rick and morty

Article Summary Welcome to Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, November 27, 2023.

We're looking at Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, DC Studios, and ABC & Disney's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

In addition, we have Max's Peacemaker, NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center, HBO's Euphoria, and Crunchyroll Cyber Monday.

And don't forget Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force, BBC's Doctor Who, Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, DC Studios, ABC & Disney's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, Max's Peacemaker, NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center, HBO's Euphoria, Crunchyroll Cyber Monday, Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force, BBC's Doctor Who, Star Trek: Khan – Ceti Alpha V, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, DC Studios, ABC & Disney's Magical Holiday Celebration, Peacemaker, NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Euphoria, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 27, 2023:

Rick and Morty S07E07 "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" Opened Our Minds

DC Studios: Will January 2024 Bring Big "Gods and Monsters" Updates?

Rick and Morty Theory: Rick Prime Still Alive? Jerry Saves The Day?

Disney Brings "Magical Holiday Celebration" to ABC Tonight: Preview

Peacemaker: James Gunn Reaffirms S02 in New DCU, Talks Writing Process

NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center: Cher, Seth MacFarlane & More

Euphoria: Colman Domingo Defends Levinson: "Advocate for His Actors"

Crunchyroll Cyber Monday Sale Now Live: Toys, Anime, Manga & More

AEW Rampage and AEW Collision Also Happened Last Night

Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Master Shake Offers Frylock Two-Finger Advice

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: My 14 Thoughts About "The Star Beast"

Rick and Morty S07E07 Clip: Wow, That Cake-Fake Sure Sounds Real

Star Trek: Khan – Ceti Alpha V: Nicholas Meyer Offers Project Update

Doctor Who, CM Punk/WWE, Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch!

The Mercy Of The Gods in The Daily LITG, 26th of November, 2022

