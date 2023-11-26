Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Attack On Titan, Blue Giant, Crunchyroll, cyber monday, Dragon Ball Z, funko pop, Mob Psycho 100, my hero academia, Trigun

Crunchyroll Cyber Monday Sale Now Live: Toys, Anime, Manga & More

Crunchyroll has gone live with Cyber Monday Sale deals on toys, Blu-ray sets, manga, and more from new & old fan-favorite anime series.

Black Friday may be over, but the Crunchyroll Store Cyber Monday Sale is now live with deals & discounts on Anime merch, toys, Blu-ray boxsets, and manga from the series featured on the streaming service – and more. Crunchyroll's Store features over 30,000 products, including 17,000 manga. From beloved pop culture icons to timeless classics, anime enthusiasts and collectors have an unparalleled trove of anime products at their fingertips in the Crunchyroll Store. You can find something from your favourite anime, including major series like Trigun, Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, Hunter x Hunter, Mob Psycho 100, and more. Starting on Sunday, November 26, the Crunchyroll Store will feature Cyber Monday deals through November 27 while supplies last. Some of the highlights are featured below.

Crunchyroll Store Cyber Monday Highlights

Funko POP! Sale – Deep discounts on your favorite Funko POP!

NEW!!!! Trigun – Vash with Kuroneko Funko Pop! ($13.99)

Dragon Ball Z – Whis Eating Ramen with Funko Pop Sleeve ($6.50 holiday price)

My Hero Academia – Endeavor and Todoroki 2-Pack ($12.65 holiday price)

Crunchyroll Store Blu-Ray Deals

Robotech Collector's Edition Special Pricing ($46.86)

Crunchyroll Store Exclusive Otaku Lamps – 20% – 30% Off

Naruto Shippuden – Konoha Leaf Otaku Lamp ($24.47)

Denji Chainsaw Man Otaku Lamp ($24.49)

Hunter x Hunter – Gon Freecss Otaku Lamp ($24.47)

Eren Yeager Attack on Titan The Final Season Otaku Lamp ($20.99)

Mob Psycho 100 – Shigeo Kageyama Mob Otaku Lamp ($24.47)

Manga – Get 40% off Seven Seas Manga Series

Blue Giant Manga Omnibus Volume 1 ($11.99)

The Ancient Magus Bride Wizards Blue Manga Volume 1 ($7.79)

Heaven Official's Blessing Novel Volume 1 ($11.99)

Marmalade Boy Collector's Edition Manga Volume 1 ($11.99)

Killing Stalking Deluxe Edition Manhwa Volume 1(Goodreads Choice Award Nominee) ($16.79)

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and subscription premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing. This holiday season, don't miss tons of great deals found in the Crunchyroll Store, including special Cyber Monday deals!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!