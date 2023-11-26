Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Attack On Titan, Blue Giant, Crunchyroll, cyber monday, Dragon Ball Z, funko pop, Mob Psycho 100, my hero academia, Trigun
Crunchyroll Cyber Monday Sale Now Live: Toys, Anime, Manga & More
Crunchyroll has gone live with Cyber Monday Sale deals on toys, Blu-ray sets, manga, and more from new & old fan-favorite anime series.
Crunchyroll Store Cyber Monday Highlights
NEW!!!! Trigun – Vash with Kuroneko Funko Pop! ($13.99)
Dragon Ball Z – Whis Eating Ramen with Funko Pop Sleeve ($6.50 holiday price)
My Hero Academia – Endeavor and Todoroki 2-Pack ($12.65 holiday price)
Crunchyroll Store Blu-Ray Deals
Robotech Collector's Edition Special Pricing ($46.86)
Crunchyroll Store Exclusive Otaku Lamps – 20% – 30% Off
Naruto Shippuden – Konoha Leaf Otaku Lamp ($24.47)
Denji Chainsaw Man Otaku Lamp ($24.49)
Hunter x Hunter – Gon Freecss Otaku Lamp ($24.47)
Eren Yeager Attack on Titan The Final Season Otaku Lamp ($20.99)
Mob Psycho 100 – Shigeo Kageyama Mob Otaku Lamp ($24.47)
Manga – Get 40% off Seven Seas Manga Series
Blue Giant Manga Omnibus Volume 1 ($11.99)
The Ancient Magus Bride Wizards Blue Manga Volume 1 ($7.79)
Heaven Official's Blessing Novel Volume 1 ($11.99)
Marmalade Boy Collector's Edition Manga Volume 1 ($11.99)
Killing Stalking Deluxe Edition Manhwa Volume 1(Goodreads Choice Award Nominee) ($16.79)
Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and subscription premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing. This holiday season, don't miss tons of great deals found in the Crunchyroll Store, including special Cyber Monday deals!