Doctor Who, CM Punk/WWE, Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, CM Punk/WWE Survivor Series, Prime Video's Invincible, Full House stars John Stamos & Lori Loughlin, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, TNT's AEW Rampage/Collision, Disney+'s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, FX's Fargo, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, Max's Peacemaker, Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and more!

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 7 Spotlights Yor's Deep Dilemma: Review

CM Punk Returns to WWE, Humiliates AEW at Survivor Serie

Rhea Ripley Retains Title, WWE Survivor Series Retains Superiority

Invincible Video: Steven Yeun Recording Season 2; Title Card Update

Santos Escobar's Epic Survivor Series Win Puts AEW to Shame

Gunther's's Epic Win Crushes The Miz, AEW's Hopes at Survivor Series

Full House: John Stamos & Lori Loughlin Reunite, Share TikTok Moment

Team Bianca and WWE Triumph in WarGames Opener at Survivor Series

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 E11 Review: Revealing Journey

Doctor Who: "The Star Beast": Gleeful, Crowd-Pleasing Return to Form

Doctor Who: "The Star Beast" Opener Credits Pat Mills, Dave Gibbons

AEW Rampage + AEW Collision Double Header Preview – So Unfair

Doctor Who: "The Star Beast" Debuts Opening Title Sequence (Video)

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries BTS Look Included with "WandaVision" Release

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: "Wild Blue Yonder" Trailer Released

Doctor Who: BBC Offers Tour of New TARDIS Interior (IMAGES)

WWE Survivor Series: Preview, How to Watch, Why It's Better Than AEW

Fargo S05E03 Trailer: Dot Has Her Own Definition for "Home Security"

Doctor Who: David Tennant, Catherine Tate Recap Doctor/Donna Story

True Detective: Night Country Done; EP Praises Team in Heartfelt Post

Peacemaker: James Gunn Writing Season 2 Over His Holiday Weekend

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: A Fantastic, Fun Take We Didn't See Coming

Star Trek: Picard S03: Blass on Recreating Enterprise-D & What Got Cut

The Marvel Comic That Was Adapted For Tonight's Doctor Who: Star Beast

Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, Star Trek & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

