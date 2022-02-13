Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Confirms "Swordsmith Village Arc" Adapt

Today not only saw the premiere of the last episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc but also news of the next arc that will be adapted for the series anime: the "Swordsmith Village Arc," released along with a teaser trailer with two key images for the next Hashiras we will be getting to know more about. I am so, so excited to say I love them both and I cannot wait: Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, two precious characters I cannot wait to see come to animated life. The team at ufotable will be returning for the "Swordsmith Village Arc" along with the cast reprising their roles, though no date has been confirmed for the arc's premiere.

This last season with Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs raised both the stakes and the bar with its fantastic animation, score, and storyline threads that maintained an impressive pace, allowing the story to play out as it should. It also fleshed out the characters much more than I thought would be possible. Don't get me wrong. I loved the characters and the story in the manga, but the animation has given so much life to the characters and built upon their personas in ways the manga could not. This anime has far bypassed its source material and I am all here for where it wants to go creatively. At no point has the anime series ever felt lazy, stretched-out, take a dip in quality. I am happy to say it kept the film quality after Mugen Train because the fights in Entertainment District have been "chef's kiss."

That said, the story does experience a shift once tragedy starts striking close to home. I am very excited to see how the next story is brought to life and so ecstatic to meet some of my other favorite characters. I mean: Mitsuri is too precious and I think the amount of merchandise I already own of her should attest to my obsession. I cannot wait to see how beautiful she will be animated and to finally see her in action. Same with the precious baby Muichiro. My heart is not ready for what is about to come. However, despite the sadness of "Entertainment District" ending today, I am so happy they gave us a new season to start looking forward to already.