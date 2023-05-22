Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 7 Review Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc "Awful Villain" takes things up a notch in the battle with upper rank demons.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc "Awful Villain" has taken things up a notch in the battle with upper rank demons. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya take on one demon while Muichiro faces another. The stakes keep rising as time is ticking with demons overflowing at the swordsmith village. It has only been seven episodes, but man, the more time passes, the more I hate Muzan and his demon lineage.

Of course, things would not end so easily for any of our demon slayers, whether they are a Hashira or in training to become one. At moments like these, I am reminded of what my best friend, who isn't the biggest fan of anime, tells me: why would I want to watch my heroes get consistently knocked down and never even have a chance to win? Right when I was almost celebrating Tanjiro on his first win, we see he did not have what it takes to kill an upper rank yet. How badly are Tanjiro, Genya, and Nezuko about to get beat up now?

My gripe is not against the animation because, once again, the visuals are stunning, and I think Demon Slayer truly is unmatched when it comes to beautifully executed battles and the usage of colors. I like how emotions are expressed and how ethereal they make those moments look – and the flashbacks that come with them. I will not lie, though – it truly seems like a trend that the Deus Ex Machina strength does come at the moments our characters are on the brink of death, and I wish we could see them kick more ass than getting kicked themselves. I guess that is what I do not like about battles that drag through multiple episodes.

So yeah, Hantengu's emotions all became absorbed by one and quickly became a whole new demon before Tanjiro could cut the tiny dude's head. The details in this scene and the creature that came along with it looked amazing. I am so sad we have to wait another whole week to see what will happen here. I would love to see more of Tanjiro and Genya working together. Hopefully, with some Nezuko blood demon art flare added to it.

So finally, we get some development on the Gyokko and Muichiro situation and getting out of the pickle he finds himself in. He manages to get some air from Kotetsu, who is trying to help him, and actually gets stabbed while doing so by a tiny fish demon. Muichiro manages to get out right in time as Gyokko has gotten to Haganezuka, who is so immersed in his work that has not even realized the demon is trying to get his attention and hurting his body. I thought shit had gotten real before, but now it has taken an extra step and gone a little beyond. I cannot wait to see where this is heading and who will come to the rescue.

