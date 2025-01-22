Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Dexter, FireAid, Bridgerton, Bob's Burgers & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: High Potential, Netflix, Dexter: Resurrection, FireAid, The Lincoln Lawyer, Harry Potter, Bridgerton & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Saturn Awards, NBC's SNL, ABC's High Potential, Netflix, WWE/AEW, The Simpsons/Family Guy/Bob's Burgers, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, ABC's Abbott Elementary, FireAid, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, HBO's Harry Potter, Netflix's Bridgerton, NBC's Punky Brewster, ABC's 97th Oscars, Heat Vision and Jack, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: High Potential, Netflix, The Simpsons/Family Guy/Bob's Burgers, The Rookie, Dexter: Resurrection, Abbott Elementary, FireAid, The Lincoln Lawyer, Harry Potter, Bridgerton, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, January 22, 2025:
Saturn Awards to Honor William Shatner, Back to the Future, Fallout
SNL 50/50: Ferrell, Dratch Bring "The Love-ahs" to Season 27
High Potential: Kaitlin Olson-Starring Series Gets Season 2 Good News
Netflix Celebrates Q4 2024 Earnings Report with Plan Price Hikes
WWE Raw Destroys AEW Dynamite That Hasn't Happened Yet
The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers: FOX's Midseason Changes
Trump Gets Holy Reality Check From Bishop During Interfaith Ceremony
The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 3 Sneak Peek: Should Chenford Fans Be Worried?
WWE World Heads to Las Vegas for Capitalist WrestleMania Spectacular
Dexter: Resurrection: Uma Thurman Set for Series Regular Role
Abbott Elementary Set for Season 5; Always Sunny Crossover Scores Big
FireAid Update: Intuit Dome, Kia Forum Lineups Released & More
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Confirmed; Based on "The Law of Innocence"
Harry Potter Dir. Chris Columbus on HBO Series: "I Think It's Great"
Bridgerton Season of Love: Virtual Fan Event Set for Valentine's Day
SNL Alum Damon Wayans Reflects on "Snapping" in Sketch, Getting Fired
Punky Brewster Stars Frye & Johnson Pay Tribute to David Duclon
97th Oscars: Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang Announcing Noms This Thursday
Severance: Ben Stiller Talks Failed Jack Black/Owen Wilson TV Pilot
Daredevil, Pop-Tarts, Elon Musk, Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!