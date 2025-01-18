Dexter, TikTok, Reacher, Gravity Falls & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TikTok, Gravity Falls, Section 31, The Rookie, Ackles & Padalecki, Reacher, Dexter: Resurrection, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? TikTok, Critics Choice Awards, Paramount+'s Frasier, Bill Maher, Alex Hirsch/Gravity Falls, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, ABC's The Rookie, Supernatural: Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki, Prime Video's Reacher, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling, NBC's SNL, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, The Roku Channel's What Drives You?, Trump/Hollywood, Hulu's A Thousand Blows, Prime Video's Clean Slate, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: TikTok, Frasier, Bill Maher, Gravity Falls, Section 31, The Rookie, Supernatural: Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki, Reacher, Dexter: Resurrection, Mythic Quest, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, January 17, 2025:

TikTok Set for U.S. Sunday Shutdown If No Biden "Definitive Statement"

Critics Choice Awards Moved to February 7th; Handler Still Hosting

Frasier Canceled After 2 Seasons; CBS Studios Expected to Shop Series

Bill Maher: Some Late-Night Shows "Echo" What "Liberal Audience" Wants

Gravity Falls: Stanford Responds to Thirst Comments For Worthy Cause

RuPaul's Drag Race S17E03 Preview: Overflowing with "Monopulence!"

Star Trek: Section 31: New Images Released for Michelle Yeoh-Starrer

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 3: "Out of Pocket" Image Gallery Released

Supernatural: Jensen Ackles/Jared Padalecki #SPNNASH Panel Released

Reacher Season 3 Preview Images: Jack's Gotten Someone's Attention

Solo Leveling S02E02 "I Suppose You Aren't Aware" Review: Cause/Effect

SNL 50/50: For Samberg & Parnell, It's All About That "Lazy Sunday"

Dexter: Michael C. Hall Checks In From "Resurrection" Filming Start

Mythic Quest Season 4 Sneak Peek: Carol's a Victim of Her Own Success

TikTok Ban Law Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court: So What's Next?

John Cena Gets His Own Driving Chat Show On The Roku Channel (TRAILER)

Trump Enlists Voight, Gibson, Stallone (Sorry, Sorbo, Baio & Cain)

A Thousand Blows: Hulu Previews "Peaky Blinders" Creator's New Series

RIP David Lynch (Jan. 20, 1946 – Jan. 15, 2025): BCTV Daily Dispatch

Clean Slate: Amazon Previews New Laverne Cox, George Wallace Comedy

