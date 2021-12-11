Disco Inferno Provides Free Booking Advice to Tony Khan for AEW's Hook
As if all the companies colluding with Tony Khan to gang up with AEW against WWE through the "forbidden door" wasn't bad enough, now superstar veteran wrestlers are giving AEW free booking advice on social media. Auughh man! So unfair! Former WCW Television Champion Disco Inferno took to Twitter this week to analyze the debut of Hook on AEW Rampage, and after watching the match for one minute, Disco already had ideas for how AEW could increase their female viewership.
Here's what Disco had to say:
Why would you do this to The Chadster, Disco Inferno? Now AEW is going to draw even more female fans, which will make their ratings higher, which will make The Chadster's life miserable! Obviously, Disco Inferno has zero respect for the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it, just like Tony Khan.