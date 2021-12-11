Disco Inferno Provides Free Booking Advice to Tony Khan for AEW's Hook

As if all the companies colluding with Tony Khan to gang up with AEW against WWE through the "forbidden door" wasn't bad enough, now superstar veteran wrestlers are giving AEW free booking advice on social media. Auughh man! So unfair! Former WCW Television Champion Disco Inferno took to Twitter this week to analyze the debut of Hook on AEW Rampage, and after watching the match for one minute, Disco already had ideas for how AEW could increase their female viewership.

Disco Inferno Offers Tony Khan Booking Advice After Hook Debuts on AEW Rampage
Disco Inferno appears on WCW Nitro. Image courtesy WWE's YouTube. Thank you so much for the image, WWE. The Chadster loves you. There's nothing The Chadster wouldn't do for you.

Here's what Disco had to say:

Why would you do this to The Chadster, Disco Inferno? Now AEW is going to draw even more female fans, which will make their ratings higher, which will make The Chadster's life miserable! Obviously, Disco Inferno has zero respect for the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it, just like Tony Khan.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So graphic, made by me, The Chadster. Graphic design is my passion.
The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So graphic, made by me, The Chadster. Graphic design is The Chadster's passion.

About Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. Chad’s interests also include comic books, movies, netflix, and other sports including football, baseball and basketball, both college and professional. Chad drives a Miata and is married to Keighleyanne. He loves WWE with all his heart and soul.
