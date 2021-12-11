Disco Inferno Provides Free Booking Advice to Tony Khan for AEW's Hook

As if all the companies colluding with Tony Khan to gang up with AEW against WWE through the "forbidden door" wasn't bad enough, now superstar veteran wrestlers are giving AEW free booking advice on social media. Auughh man! So unfair! Former WCW Television Champion Disco Inferno took to Twitter this week to analyze the debut of Hook on AEW Rampage, and after watching the match for one minute, Disco already had ideas for how AEW could increase their female viewership.

Here's what Disco had to say:

Watching Hook's debut on #AEW. Constructive criticism for starters… Your entrance needs to be more than "I can walk and chew gum at the same time" — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) December 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Kid is undersized but has a good heelish "LA douchebag" look to him. — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) December 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

After the first thirty seconds he has made the match look like Real wrestler vs cosplay wrestler. I am immediately not going to believe Fuego Del Sol should go over, so good job. — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) December 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

So after the first minute of watching Hook on #AEW, if the kid can talk you can have him fighting Jungle Boy over Anna Jay and the show would show a significant increase in female fans over the next few months. No doubt. — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) December 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

..So Hook looked good but they booked it that way. Looks good and can be money. He needs to slow down and stop and find the hard camera. He was walking around between moves. Liked everything in his work so far except for the cross face strikes…. — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) December 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

.. Like i said before he can be a good "LA douchebag" heel, like the Paul brothers…good looking kids you want to punch in the face but will punch you back harder and beat your ass up. — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) December 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

#AEW should change their name from AEW to AHW== All HOOK Wrestling — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) December 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Why would you do this to The Chadster, Disco Inferno? Now AEW is going to draw even more female fans, which will make their ratings higher, which will make The Chadster's life miserable! Obviously, Disco Inferno has zero respect for the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it, just like Tony Khan.