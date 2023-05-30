Disney/DeSantis, Succession, Nancy Drew & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Always Sunny Podcast, Gotham Knights, Disney & DeSantis, Succession, Cruel Summer, Nancy Drew, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Red Hot Chili Peppers with "Higher Ground," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? The Always Sunny Podcast, The CW's Gotham Knights, Disney/Ron DeSantis, USA Network's WWE Monday Night Raw, HBO's Succession, Freeform's Cruel Summer, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, The CW's Nancy Drew, Amazon's Good Omens 2, NBC's V: The Miniseries, Peacock's Poker Face, ABC's Full House, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Succession, Good Omens 2, Nancy Drew, Gotham Knights, Disney/Ron DeSantis, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 30, 2023:

The Always Sunny Podcast: Dee/Mac/Chase Utley Letter Scene Greatness

How Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Led Elizabeth Henstridge to Gotham Knights

Disney: The Mouse Calls Out Ron DeSantis' Truthiness, Defends Judge

WWE Raw Preview: Fatal 4-Way to Crown New Women's Tag Champs

Brian Cox Thanks Succession Team for "Greatest Work Experience Ever"

Cruel Summer Season 2 E01 Preview: Megan & Isabella's Ride-or-Die Vow

Succession Honors Filming Wrap with Jeremy Strong Head-Shaving (VIDEO)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 4: Morgan Revisits His Past

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Ep. 1 Preview: When Chris Met Tammy

Nancy Drew: Kennedy McMann Talks Drew Crew Status Ahead Of Season 4

Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Shares David Tennant, Jon Hamm Reactions

V: Kenneth Johnson on Sci-Fi Series' Themes, Being Ahead of Its Time

Poker Face: Charlie Cale Might Be Television's Nicest Angel of Death

Full House: Did Olsen Twins Know They Had a Beef with John Stamos?

Succession Committed to Shakespearean Storytelling to Bitter End

When You See Really Good Guillermo Cosplay at MCM London Comic Con

